THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

January 22, 2018 - St. Thomas - Significant widespread rainfall amounts of 20 to
25 mm are expected throughout the watershed late Monday afternoon through to Tuesday
- prompting Kettle Creek Conservation Authority to upgrade to a Watershed Conditions
Statement - Flood Outlook.
“Water levels have receded significantly from the January 12th flood event. But
the ground is saturated so warmer temperatures and the expected rainfall will lead
to ice break up and minor flooding in low lying areas,” says Jennifer Dow, water
conservation supervisor for Kettle Creek Conservation Authority.
Most of the snowpack has melted. Rainfall will run off directly to streams elevating
water levels contributing to minor flooding conditions.
Ice breakup and associated ice jams may occur in Port Stanley.
Residents should be aware of local conditions and are reminded to keep property
up and out of the flood plain and low lying areas, including docks, watercraft,
vehicles, etc.
The public is reminded to exercise extreme caution around all waterbodies. Banks
adjacent to rivers and creeks are very slippery at this time and, when combined
with cold, fast-moving water, pose a serious hazard. Parents are encouraged to keep
their children and pets away from all watercourses and off frozen water bodies.
This Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook will remain in effect until
January 24th. Kettle Creek Conservation Authority staff will closely monitor local
conditions and provide updates as warranted.
The Kettle Creek Conservation Authority issues three levels of messages:
- Watershed Conditions Statement (Previously High Water Safety Bulletin): a general
notice of weather conditions that could pose a risk to personal safety or which
have the potential to lead to flooding. There are two variations of these:
- Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety: High flows, unsafe banks, melting
ice or other factors could be dangerous for recreational users such as anglers,
canoeists, hikers, children, pets, etc. Flooding is not expected
- Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook: Early notice of the potential for
flooding based on weather forecasts calling for heavy rain, snow melt, high wind
or other conditions that could lead to high runoff, cause ice jams, lakeshore flooding
or erosion.
- Flood Watch: Flooding is possible in specific watercourses or municipalities. Municipalities,
emergency services and individual landowners in flood-prone areas should prepare.
- Flood Warning: Flooding is imminent or already occurring in specific watercourses
or municipalities. Municipalities and individuals should take action to deal with
flood conditions. This may include road closures and evacuations.