THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

January 22, 2018 - St. Thomas - Significant widespread rainfall amounts of 20 to 25 mm are expected throughout the watershed late Monday afternoon through to Tuesday - prompting Kettle Creek Conservation Authority to upgrade to a Watershed Conditions Statement - Flood Outlook.

“Water levels have receded significantly from the January 12th flood event. But the ground is saturated so warmer temperatures and the expected rainfall will lead to ice break up and minor flooding in low lying areas,” says Jennifer Dow, water conservation supervisor for Kettle Creek Conservation Authority.

Most of the snowpack has melted. Rainfall will run off directly to streams elevating water levels contributing to minor flooding conditions.

Ice breakup and associated ice jams may occur in Port Stanley.

Residents should be aware of local conditions and are reminded to keep property up and out of the flood plain and low lying areas, including docks, watercraft, vehicles, etc.

The public is reminded to exercise extreme caution around all waterbodies. Banks adjacent to rivers and creeks are very slippery at this time and, when combined with cold, fast-moving water, pose a serious hazard. Parents are encouraged to keep their children and pets away from all watercourses and off frozen water bodies.

This Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook will remain in effect until January 24th. Kettle Creek Conservation Authority staff will closely monitor local conditions and provide updates as warranted.

