THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Tuesday, January 23, 2018 Light Rainshower
Special Weather Statement Port Stanley

Port Stanley News
Port Stanley News RSS Feed News Kettle Creek Conservation Authority upgrades to Watershed Conditions Statement - Flood Outlook

News

Luiza Moczarski, Kettle Creek Conservation Authority
Kettle Creek Conservation Authority upgrades to Watershed Conditions Statement Flood Outlook

January 22, 2018 - St. Thomas - Significant widespread rainfall amounts of 20 to 25 mm are expected throughout the watershed late Monday afternoon through to Tuesday - prompting Kettle Creek Conservation Authority to upgrade to a Watershed Conditions Statement - Flood Outlook.

“Water levels have receded significantly from the January 12th flood event. But the ground is saturated so warmer temperatures and the expected rainfall will lead to ice break up and minor flooding in low lying areas,” says Jennifer Dow, water conservation supervisor for Kettle Creek Conservation Authority.

Most of the snowpack has melted. Rainfall will run off directly to streams elevating water levels contributing to minor flooding conditions.

Ice breakup and associated ice jams may occur in Port Stanley.

Residents should be aware of local conditions and are reminded to keep property up and out of the flood plain and low lying areas, including docks, watercraft, vehicles, etc.

The public is reminded to exercise extreme caution around all waterbodies. Banks adjacent to rivers and creeks are very slippery at this time and, when combined with cold, fast-moving water, pose a serious hazard. Parents are encouraged to keep their children and pets away from all watercourses and off frozen water bodies.

This Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook will remain in effect until January 24th. Kettle Creek Conservation Authority staff will closely monitor local conditions and provide updates as warranted.

The Kettle Creek Conservation Authority issues three levels of messages:

  • Watershed Conditions Statement (Previously High Water Safety Bulletin): a general notice of weather conditions that could pose a risk to personal safety or which have the potential to lead to flooding. There are two variations of these:
    • Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety: High flows, unsafe banks, melting ice or other factors could be dangerous for recreational users such as anglers, canoeists, hikers, children, pets, etc. Flooding is not expected
    • Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook: Early notice of the potential for flooding based on weather forecasts calling for heavy rain, snow melt, high wind or other conditions that could lead to high runoff, cause ice jams, lakeshore flooding or erosion.
  • Flood Watch: Flooding is possible in specific watercourses or municipalities. Municipalities, emergency services and individual landowners in flood-prone areas should prepare.
  • Flood Warning: Flooding is imminent or already occurring in specific watercourses or municipalities. Municipalities and individuals should take action to deal with flood conditions. This may include road closures and evacuations.

Last Updated: Monday, 22 January 2018 15:59:41 PM EST

Tuesday, January 23, 2018 | | Welcome Guest !

