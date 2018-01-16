THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

background0
Tuesday, January 16, 2018 Light Snow

Port Stanley Home Hardware
Everything You Need for Home & Garden
Port Stanley Foodland
Remax Sales Richard and Helen Haddow
Molly Maid
Port Stanley News
Elgin Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Ryan's Cellar Make Your Own Wine

Port Stanley News RSS Feed News Kettle Creek Conservation Authority Downgrading From Flood Warning

News

Luiza Moczarski, Kettle Creek Conservation Authority
Kettle Creek Conservation Authority Downgrading From Flood Warning

January 16, 2018 - St. Thomas - Kettle Creek Conservation Authority is downgrading from a flood warning to watershed conditions statement – water safety for the Kettle Creek watershed.

Last week's thaw and quick freeze resulted in an ice jam in Port Stanley and Kettle Creek to crest its bank in traditional flood prone areas. Creek levels rose Thursday night into Friday morning after the watershed received 38-43 millimetres of rain – more than what was forecast. Combined with the melting snowpack and the ice jam in Port Stanley just north of the Lift Bridge, waters backed up in Port Stanley, and floodwaters spilled into low lying areas in St. Thomas.

"The creek crested in Port Stanley at approximately 4:00 PM on Friday evening," says Jennifer Dow KCCA's water conservation supervisor. "By Saturday morning water levels had receded."

Water levels throughout the watershed are still above normal but continue to decline.

It will continue to be dangerous to be around any water body in the watershed due to high water levels. When combined with the current weather conditions, unstable ice and slippery banks pose a serious hazard. Caution around the water is advised for everyone.

The Kettle Creek Conservation Authority issues three levels of messages:

  • Watershed Conditions Statement (Previously High Water Safety Bulletin): a general notice of weather conditions that could pose a risk to personal safety or which have the potential to lead to flooding. There are two variations of these:
    • Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety: High flows, unsafe banks, melting ice or other factors could be dangerous for recreational users such as anglers, canoeists, hikers, children, pets, etc. Flooding is not expected
    • Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook: Early notice of the potential for flooding based on weather forecasts calling for heavy rain, snow melt, high wind or other conditions that could lead to high runoff, cause ice jams, lakeshore flooding or erosion.
  • Flood Watch: Flooding is possible in specific watercourses or municipalities. Municipalities, emergency services and individual landowners in flood-prone areas should prepare.
  • Flood Warning: Flooding is imminent or already occurring in specific watercourses or municipalities. Municipalities and individuals should take action to deal with flood conditions. This may include road closures and evacuations.

Last Updated: Tuesday, 16 January 2018 10:37:12 AM EST

Save Money!

Shop

PORT STANLEY
FOODLAND

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Get Air Miles!

CURRENT STORE HOURS
Sun: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Mon - Fri: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Please join us on Wednesday January 31st, 2018 for our Roast Beef and Perch Buffet.

Call early to book
your reservation at
519-782-3968.

Follow Us

Tuesday, January 16, 2018 | | Welcome Guest !

World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com

Copyright © 2004 - 2018 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695