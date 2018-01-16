THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

January 16, 2018 - St. Thomas - Kettle Creek Conservation Authority is downgrading from a flood warning to watershed conditions statement – water safety for the Kettle Creek watershed.

Last week's thaw and quick freeze resulted in an ice jam in Port Stanley and Kettle Creek to crest its bank in traditional flood prone areas. Creek levels rose Thursday night into Friday morning after the watershed received 38-43 millimetres of rain – more than what was forecast. Combined with the melting snowpack and the ice jam in Port Stanley just north of the Lift Bridge, waters backed up in Port Stanley, and floodwaters spilled into low lying areas in St. Thomas.

"The creek crested in Port Stanley at approximately 4:00 PM on Friday evening," says Jennifer Dow KCCA's water conservation supervisor. "By Saturday morning water levels had receded."

Water levels throughout the watershed are still above normal but continue to decline.

It will continue to be dangerous to be around any water body in the watershed due to high water levels. When combined with the current weather conditions, unstable ice and slippery banks pose a serious hazard. Caution around the water is advised for everyone.

The Kettle Creek Conservation Authority issues three levels of messages: