THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

January 16, 2018 - St. Thomas - Kettle Creek Conservation Authority is downgrading
from a flood warning to watershed conditions statement – water safety for the Kettle
Creek watershed.
Last week's thaw and quick freeze resulted in an ice jam in Port Stanley and Kettle
Creek to crest its bank in traditional flood prone areas. Creek levels rose Thursday
night into Friday morning after the watershed received 38-43 millimetres of rain
– more than what was forecast. Combined with the melting snowpack and the ice jam
in Port Stanley just north of the Lift Bridge, waters backed up in Port Stanley,
and floodwaters spilled into low lying areas in St. Thomas.
"The creek crested in Port Stanley at approximately 4:00 PM on Friday evening,"
says Jennifer Dow KCCA's water conservation supervisor. "By Saturday morning water
levels had receded."
Water levels throughout the watershed are still above normal but continue to decline.
It will continue to be dangerous to be around any water body in the watershed due
to high water levels. When combined with the current weather conditions, unstable
ice and slippery banks pose a serious hazard. Caution around the water is advised
for everyone.
The Kettle Creek Conservation Authority issues three levels of messages:
- Watershed Conditions Statement (Previously High Water Safety Bulletin): a general
notice of weather conditions that could pose a risk to personal safety or which
have the potential to lead to flooding. There are two variations of these:
- Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety: High flows, unsafe banks, melting
ice or other factors could be dangerous for recreational users such as anglers,
canoeists, hikers, children, pets, etc. Flooding is not expected
- Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook: Early notice of the potential for
flooding based on weather forecasts calling for heavy rain, snow melt, high wind
or other conditions that could lead to high runoff, cause ice jams, lakeshore flooding
or erosion.
- Flood Watch: Flooding is possible in specific watercourses or municipalities. Municipalities,
emergency services and individual landowners in flood-prone areas should prepare.
- Flood Warning: Flooding is imminent or already occurring in specific watercourses
or municipalities. Municipalities and individuals should take action to deal with
flood conditions. This may include road closures and evacuations.