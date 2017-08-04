THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Port Stanley, ON - On the weekends of the 21-23 and 28-30 of July 2017 the Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) increased patrols in the area of Port Stanley, ON to address concerns of criminal activity, intoxicated peoples, and public disorder in the streets. Residences, businesses, and beach goers of Port Stanley were concerned of this trend of disturbances in the normally peaceful beach community.

The Elgin Middlesex Community Street Crime Unit along with the assistance of the Elgin County OPP uniform patrol members, Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario and Health Canada Tobacco enforcement took part in the focused weekend enforcements.

As a result of the two weekends enforcement 61 Provincial offences and 7 Criminal Code charges were laid. Breakdowns of the charges are as follows:

21- 23 July

22 Liquor Licence Act charges from open liquor to being intoxicated in a public place

1 criminal charge of impaired operation of a motor vehicle

1 criminal charge of being over 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood

28 - 30 July

23 Liquor Licence Act charges from open liquor to being intoxicated in a public place

9 Trespass to Property Act charges

2 Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act charges

1 Tobacco Tax Act charge

4 Highway Traffic Act charges

1 criminal charge of being over 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood

2 criminal charges with failing to comply with recognizance

3 criminal charges under the Controlled Drug and Substance Act

Preserving the public peace is one of the Police Services Act main objectives for police officers across Ontario. The Elgin County OPP continue to be proactive in this area to ensure all visiting public, residences, and businesses are kept safe and can enjoy the summer in peace.

