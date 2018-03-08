KCET Is Looking For Families To Experience Camping

St. Thomas – After successfully launching its Re‐Wild the Family program last year, the Kettle Creek Environmental Trust (KCET) is looking for new families to introduce to the joy of camping.

"Last year we were able to mentor two families into the world of camping," says Don Ferguson KCET's President. The Trust provides families who have never camped before because of financial need, social hardship or other unique circumstance the opportunity to connect with nature.

Families who are accepted into the program are provided with a free weekend of camping at Dalewood Conservation Area, a mentor for the weekend to teach them how to pitch a tent, build a campfire, cook a meal and all the equipment so they can repeat the experience on their own.

"Feedback from last year's families was overwhelming," says Ferguson. "One family was new to Canada, so it was a great opportunity to showcase our natural environment. The family was in awe of the generosity and it helped them reconnect after some very emotional experiences."

To participate in the program families (two caregivers and dependent children or one caregiver and dependent children) need to be nominated and demonstrate their need to reconnect with nature due to financial need, social hardship or other unique circumstance.

In each case the families must be new to camping.

The first nomination deadline is April 30, 2018. Nominations after this deadline will be accepted provided that space is still available. Positions are awarded throughout the year until all available spots have been awarded for a given year.

Complete rules and nomination forms are available on KCET's web sitewww.kettlecreektrust.com. Individuals and organizations are welcome to nominate families.

