Thursday, March 08, 2018

KCET Is Looking For Families To Experience Camping

News

Kettle Creek Environmental Trust
KCET Is Looking For Families To Experience Camping

St. Thomas – After successfully launching its Re‐Wild the Family program last year, the Kettle Creek Environmental Trust (KCET) is looking for new families to introduce to the joy of camping.

"Last year we were able to mentor two families into the world of camping," says Don Ferguson KCET's President. The Trust provides families who have never camped before because of financial need, social hardship or other unique circumstance the opportunity to connect with nature.

Families who are accepted into the program are provided with a free weekend of camping at Dalewood Conservation Area, a mentor for the weekend to teach them how to pitch a tent, build a campfire, cook a meal and all the equipment so they can repeat the experience on their own.

"Feedback from last year's families was overwhelming," says Ferguson. "One family was new to Canada, so it was a great opportunity to showcase our natural environment. The family was in awe of the generosity and it helped them reconnect after some very emotional experiences."

To participate in the program families (two caregivers and dependent children or one caregiver and dependent children) need to be nominated and demonstrate their need to reconnect with nature due to financial need, social hardship or other unique circumstance.

In each case the families must be new to camping.

The first nomination deadline is April 30, 2018. Nominations after this deadline will be accepted provided that space is still available. Positions are awarded throughout the year until all available spots have been awarded for a given year.

Complete rules and nomination forms are available on KCET's web sitewww.kettlecreektrust.com. Individuals and organizations are welcome to nominate families.

Re‐Wild the Family Nomination

Entry Nomination Deadline: First intake deadline is April 30, 2018. Nominations after this deadline will be accepted provided that space is still available. Positions are awarded throughout the year until all available spots are awarded in a given year.

Please read these rules and instructions carefully, and complete the registration form. If you have any questions, please contact Elizabeth VanHooren at 519‐631‐1270 ext. 221. Entry nomination can be made on‐line at www.kettlecreektrust.com.

Participation is open to all residents within the boundaries of Elgin County.

  • 1. Participants must be nominated to enter. You may not nominate yourself. Nominees must have an Elgin County address and consent to the nomination.
  • 2. Entry is free, there are no fees associated with this competition.
  • 3. First intake deadline is April 30, 2018. Nominations after this deadline will be accepted provided that space is still available. Positions are awarded throughout the year until all available spots are awarded in a given year.
  • 4. Nominations will be reviewed and considered by Kettle Creek Environmental Trust. The decision of the Trust is final.
  • 5. Contact information of the nominator and nominee is required and collected for the sole purpose of contacting winning families.
  • 6. For the purposes of this Nomination Form and the Re‐Wild program a family consists of two adult caregivers plus minor dependents or a single adult caregiver plus minor dependents (dependents/children must be less than 18 years of age).
  • 7. Families chosen to be Re‐Wild will be required to sign a camping permit at Dalewood Conservation Area and will be held to the campgrounds rules and regulations at all times.
  • 8. Families chosen to be Re‐Wild will be required to sign a Waiver.
  • 9. Successful families will be provided 2 free nights of camping on a 15 amp camp site during the 2017 operating season May 1 – September 30, 2017. Offer is not transferable to a different family than the one nominated and cannot be used on a long holiday weekend.
  • 10. Any equipment provided to the families is not refundable and has no cash value.
  • 11. Kettle Creek Environmental Trust and Kettle Creek Conservation Authority are not responsible for the safety of the participants or their belongings.

Last Updated: Thursday, 08 March 2018 13:59:16 PM EST

