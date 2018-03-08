KCET Is Looking For Families To Experience Camping

St. Thomas – After successfully launching its Re‐Wild the Family program last year,
the Kettle Creek Environmental Trust (KCET) is looking for new families to introduce
to the joy of camping.
"Last year we were able to mentor two families into the world of camping," says
Don Ferguson KCET's President. The Trust provides families who have never camped
before because of financial need, social hardship or other unique circumstance the
opportunity to connect with nature.
Families who are accepted into the program are provided with a free weekend of camping
at Dalewood Conservation Area, a mentor for the weekend to teach them how to pitch
a tent, build a campfire, cook a meal and all the equipment so they can repeat the
experience on their own.
"Feedback from last year's families was overwhelming," says Ferguson. "One family
was new to Canada, so it was a great opportunity to showcase our natural environment.
The family was in awe of the generosity and it helped them reconnect after some
very emotional experiences."
To participate in the program families (two caregivers and dependent children or
one caregiver and dependent children) need to be nominated and demonstrate their
need to reconnect with nature due to financial need, social hardship or other unique
circumstance.
In each case the families must be new to camping.
The first nomination deadline is April 30, 2018. Nominations after this deadline
will be accepted provided that space is still available. Positions are awarded throughout
the year until all available spots have been awarded for a given year.
Complete rules and nomination forms are available on KCET's web sitewww.kettlecreektrust.com. Individuals
and organizations are welcome to nominate families.
Re‐Wild the Family Nomination
Entry Nomination Deadline: First intake deadline is April 30, 2018. Nominations
after this deadline will be accepted provided that space is still available. Positions
are awarded throughout the year until all available spots are awarded in a given
year.
Please read these rules and instructions carefully, and complete the registration
form. If you have any questions, please contact Elizabeth VanHooren at 519‐631‐1270
ext. 221. Entry nomination can be made on‐line at www.kettlecreektrust.com.
Participation is open to all residents within the boundaries of Elgin County.
- 1. Participants must be nominated to enter. You may not nominate yourself. Nominees
must have an Elgin County address and consent to the nomination.
- 2. Entry is free, there are no fees associated with this competition.
- 3. First intake deadline is April 30, 2018. Nominations after this deadline will
be accepted provided that space is still available. Positions are awarded throughout
the year until all available spots are awarded in a given year.
- 4. Nominations will be reviewed and considered by Kettle Creek Environmental Trust.
The decision of the Trust is final.
- 5. Contact information of the nominator and nominee is required and collected for
the sole purpose of contacting winning families.
- 6. For the purposes of this Nomination Form and the Re‐Wild program a family consists
of two adult caregivers plus minor dependents or a single adult caregiver plus minor
dependents (dependents/children must be less than 18 years of age).
- 7. Families chosen to be Re‐Wild will be required to sign a camping permit at Dalewood
Conservation Area and will be held to the campgrounds rules and regulations at all
times.
- 8. Families chosen to be Re‐Wild will be required to sign a Waiver.
- 9. Successful families will be provided 2 free nights of camping on a 15 amp camp
site during the 2017 operating season May 1 – September 30, 2017. Offer is not transferable
to a different family than the one nominated and cannot be used on a long holiday
weekend.
- 10. Any equipment provided to the families is not refundable and has no cash value.
- 11. Kettle Creek Environmental Trust and Kettle Creek Conservation Authority are
not responsible for the safety of the participants or their belongings.