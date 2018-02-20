KCCA Upgrades To Flood Warning

February 20, 2018 - St. Thomas – At this time KCCA has upgraded to a Flood Warning.

Kettle Creek has spilled its banks in the upper regions of the watershed after receiving upwards of 30 mm of rain overnight prompting Kettle Creek Conservation Authority to issue a Flood Warning for the entire watershed.

"With another 10-15 mm of rain expected today flooding is imminent or already occurring throughout much of the watershed – especially in flood prone centres including Confederation Park in Belmont, and Parkins Avenue, V. A. Barrie Park and Waterworks Park in St. Thomas," says Kettle Creek Conservation Authority's water conservation supervisor Jennifer Dow.

KCCA continues to monitor conditions in Port Stanley as ice breaks up and melts. An ice jam has developed at Stan's Marina. Ice jams are unpredictable. The Municipality of Central Elgin and KCCA continue to coordinate efforts in monitoring local conditions. However, residents should remain alert and take necessary precautions.

KCCA warns residents to stay away from all waterbodies at this time. "The high water is enticing to look at but extremely dangerous," says Dow.

Water levels will continue to rise throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday as more rain is expected into Wednesday.

This advisory will remain in effect until February 22. Other updates will be provided if circumstance warrant.

The Kettle Creek Conservation Authority issues three levels of messages: