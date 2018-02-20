KCCA Upgrades To Flood Warning

February 20, 2018 - St. Thomas – At this time KCCA has upgraded to a Flood Warning.
Kettle Creek has spilled its banks in the upper regions of the watershed after receiving
upwards of 30 mm of rain overnight prompting Kettle Creek Conservation Authority
to issue a Flood Warning for the entire watershed.
"With another 10-15 mm of rain expected today flooding is imminent or already occurring
throughout much of the watershed – especially in flood prone centres including Confederation
Park in Belmont, and Parkins Avenue, V. A. Barrie Park and Waterworks Park in St.
Thomas," says Kettle Creek Conservation Authority's water conservation supervisor
Jennifer Dow.
KCCA continues to monitor conditions in Port Stanley as ice breaks up and melts.
An ice jam has developed at Stan's Marina. Ice jams are unpredictable. The Municipality
of Central Elgin and KCCA continue to coordinate efforts in monitoring local conditions.
However, residents should remain alert and take necessary precautions.
KCCA warns residents to stay away from all waterbodies at this time. "The high water
is enticing to look at but extremely dangerous," says Dow.
Water levels will continue to rise throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday as more
rain is expected into Wednesday.
This advisory will remain in effect until February 22. Other updates will be provided
if circumstance warrant.
The Kettle Creek Conservation Authority issues three levels of messages:
- Watershed Conditions Statement: a general notice of weather conditions that could
pose a risk to personal safety or which have the potential to lead to flooding.
There are two variations of these:
- Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety: High flows, unsafe banks, melting
ice or other factors could be dangerous for recreational users such as anglers,
canoeists, hikers, children, pets, etc. Flooding is not expected.
- Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook: Early notice of the potential for
flooding based on weather forecasts calling for heavy rain, snow melt, high wind
or other conditions that could lead to high runoff, cause ice jams, lakeshore flooding
or erosion.
- Flood Watch: Flooding is possible in specific watercourses or municipalities. Municipalities,
emergency services and individual landowners in flood-prone areas should prepare.
- Flood Warning: Flooding is imminent or already occurring in specific watercourses
or municipalities. Municipalities and individuals should take action to deal with
flood conditions. This may include road closures and evacuations.