background0
Tuesday, February 20, 2018 Mist

Sherri Smith from A State of Bliss
will be offering 3 class times for yoga
in the basement Co-Exist Yoga Studio
at the Kettle Creek Inn.
Port Stanley Foodland
BRENDA CREEDEN RE/MAX Sales
Port Stanley Festival Theatre 2018 Season
Century 21 First Canadian Corp
Jeff Yurek, MPP
Flowers by Rosita - Your Orchid and Wedding Specialist!

Port Stanley News RSS Feed News KCCA Upgrades To Flood Warning

News

Luiza Moczarski, Kettle Creek Conservation Authority
KCCA Upgrades To Flood Warning

February 20, 2018 - St. Thomas – At this time KCCA has upgraded to a Flood Warning.

Kettle Creek has spilled its banks in the upper regions of the watershed after receiving upwards of 30 mm of rain overnight prompting Kettle Creek Conservation Authority to issue a Flood Warning for the entire watershed.

"With another 10-15 mm of rain expected today flooding is imminent or already occurring throughout much of the watershed – especially in flood prone centres including Confederation Park in Belmont, and Parkins Avenue, V. A. Barrie Park and Waterworks Park in St. Thomas," says Kettle Creek Conservation Authority's water conservation supervisor Jennifer Dow.

KCCA continues to monitor conditions in Port Stanley as ice breaks up and melts. An ice jam has developed at Stan's Marina. Ice jams are unpredictable. The Municipality of Central Elgin and KCCA continue to coordinate efforts in monitoring local conditions. However, residents should remain alert and take necessary precautions.

KCCA warns residents to stay away from all waterbodies at this time. "The high water is enticing to look at but extremely dangerous," says Dow.

Water levels will continue to rise throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday as more rain is expected into Wednesday.

This advisory will remain in effect until February 22. Other updates will be provided if circumstance warrant.

The Kettle Creek Conservation Authority issues three levels of messages:

  • Watershed Conditions Statement: a general notice of weather conditions that could pose a risk to personal safety or which have the potential to lead to flooding. There are two variations of these:
    • Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety: High flows, unsafe banks, melting ice or other factors could be dangerous for recreational users such as anglers, canoeists, hikers, children, pets, etc. Flooding is not expected.
    • Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook: Early notice of the potential for flooding based on weather forecasts calling for heavy rain, snow melt, high wind or other conditions that could lead to high runoff, cause ice jams, lakeshore flooding or erosion.
  • Flood Watch: Flooding is possible in specific watercourses or municipalities. Municipalities, emergency services and individual landowners in flood-prone areas should prepare.
  • Flood Warning: Flooding is imminent or already occurring in specific watercourses or municipalities. Municipalities and individuals should take action to deal with flood conditions. This may include road closures and evacuations.

Last Updated: Tuesday, 20 February 2018 10:51:36 AM EST

Save Money!

Shop

PORT STANLEY
FOODLAND

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Get Air Miles!

CURRENT STORE HOURS
Sun: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Mon - Fri: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Lepine

Follow Us

Tuesday, February 20, 2018 | | Welcome Guest !

World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com

Copyright © 2004 - 2018 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695