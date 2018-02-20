KCCA upgrades to a Flood Watch

February 19, 2018 - St. Thomas – At this time KCCA has upgraded to a Flood Watch for Port Stanley and flood prone areas in St. Thomas.

While the risk of thunderstorms has weakened, rainfall amounts of 10-35mm are possible this evening and overnight as a system moves into the area from Indiana and Ohio. Creeks and watercourses are responding slowly to the rainfall. However, warmer temperatures and the expected rainfall will melt the remaining snowpack and contribute to high flows in all watercourses.

“The harbour in Port Stanley is still under extensive ice cover. The timing and extent of flooding will depend on the amount of rain we receive tonight and tomorrow and how the ice breaks up in Port Stanley,” says Ms. Dow. “Residents are advised to monitor local conditions and take appropriate precautions.”

The prolonged period of rainfall is likely to raise creek levels and trigger localized flooding in some areas, while rising temperatures throughout the region could contribute to ice breakup and jamming in Port Stanley.

Nuisance flooding may be already occurring. Residents of flood prone, low-lying properties within St. Thomas and Port Stanley are most at risk and are encouraged to take the necessary precautions, including moving property out of flood-prone areas.

Residents should be aware that ice jams may cause rapid backwater effects and may quickly create flooding situations. Residents are advised to stay away from all waterways. Banks are extremely slippery and unstable and when combined with cold moving water pose a serious hazard.

This advisory will remain in effect until February 22. Other updates will be provided if circumstance warrant.

