Tuesday, February 20, 2018 Mist

Sherri Smith from A State of Bliss
will be offering 3 class times for yoga
in the basement Co-Exist Yoga Studio
at the Kettle Creek Inn.
News KCCA upgrades to a Flood Watch

News

Luiza Moczarski, Kettle Creek Conservation Authority
KCCA upgrades to a Flood Watch

February 19, 2018 - St. Thomas – At this time KCCA has upgraded to a Flood Watch for Port Stanley and flood prone areas in St. Thomas.

While the risk of thunderstorms has weakened, rainfall amounts of 10-35mm are possible this evening and overnight as a system moves into the area from Indiana and Ohio. Creeks and watercourses are responding slowly to the rainfall. However, warmer temperatures and the expected rainfall will melt the remaining snowpack and contribute to high flows in all watercourses.

“The harbour in Port Stanley is still under extensive ice cover. The timing and extent of flooding will depend on the amount of rain we receive tonight and tomorrow and how the ice breaks up in Port Stanley,” says Ms. Dow. “Residents are advised to monitor local conditions and take appropriate precautions.”

The prolonged period of rainfall is likely to raise creek levels and trigger localized flooding in some areas, while rising temperatures throughout the region could contribute to ice breakup and jamming in Port Stanley.

Nuisance flooding may be already occurring. Residents of flood prone, low-lying properties within St. Thomas and Port Stanley are most at risk and are encouraged to take the necessary precautions, including moving property out of flood-prone areas.

Residents should be aware that ice jams may cause rapid backwater effects and may quickly create flooding situations. Residents are advised to stay away from all waterways. Banks are extremely slippery and unstable and when combined with cold moving water pose a serious hazard.

This advisory will remain in effect until February 22. Other updates will be provided if circumstance warrant.

The Kettle Creek Conservation Authority issues three levels of messages:

  • Watershed Conditions Statement: a general notice of weather conditions that could pose a risk to personal safety or which have the potential to lead to flooding. There are two variations of these:
    • Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety: High flows, unsafe banks, melting ice or other factors could be dangerous for recreational users such as anglers, canoeists, hikers, children, pets, etc. Flooding is not expected
    • Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook: Early notice of the potential for flooding based on weather forecasts calling for heavy rain, snow melt, high wind or other conditions that could lead to high runoff, cause ice jams, lakeshore flooding or erosion.
  • Flood Watch: Flooding is possible in specific watercourses or municipalities. Municipalities, emergency services and individual landowners in flood-prone areas should prepare.
  • Flood Warning: Flooding is imminent or already occurring in specific watercourses or municipalities. Municipalities and individuals should take action to deal with flood conditions. This may include road closures and evacuations.

Last Updated: Tuesday, 20 February 2018 07:27:26 AM EST

CURRENT STORE HOURS
Sun: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Mon - Fri: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday, February 20, 2018

