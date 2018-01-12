KCCA Upgrades To A Flood Outlook

January 11, 2018, St. Thomas - As an update to the Watershed Conditions Statement - Water Safety released yesterday, Kettle Creek Conservation Authority is upgrading to a Watershed Conditions Statement - Flood Outlook.

"Due to the increased rainfall this afternoon and warmer temperatures, the existing snow pack has melted faster than expected contributing to increased run-off into local creeks and streams," says Jennifer Dow, water conservation supervisor for Kettle Creek Conservation Authority. "Residents in low lying areas are advised to watch local conditions for nuisance flooding."

Extensive flooding is not anticipated as a temperatures are expected to drop dramatically late Friday. However, banks adjacent to the creek and water bodies are very slippery and when combined with cold moving water poses a serious hazard. Parents are encouraged to keep their children and pets away from watercourses at this time.

KCCA will continue to monitor the situation and update if necessary.

The Kettle Creek Conservation Authority issues three levels of messages: