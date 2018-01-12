KCCA Upgrades To A Flood Outlook

January 11, 2018, St. Thomas - As an update to the Watershed Conditions Statement
- Water Safety released yesterday, Kettle Creek Conservation Authority is upgrading
to a Watershed Conditions Statement - Flood Outlook.
"Due to the increased rainfall this afternoon and warmer temperatures, the existing
snow pack has melted faster than expected contributing to increased run-off into
local creeks and streams," says Jennifer Dow, water conservation supervisor for
Kettle Creek Conservation Authority. "Residents in low lying areas are advised to
watch local conditions for nuisance flooding."
Extensive flooding is not anticipated as a temperatures are expected to drop dramatically
late Friday. However, banks adjacent to the creek and water bodies are very slippery
and when combined with cold moving water poses a serious hazard. Parents are encouraged
to keep their children and pets away from watercourses at this time.
KCCA will continue to monitor the situation and update if necessary.
The Kettle Creek Conservation Authority issues three levels of messages:
- Watershed Conditions Statement (Previously High Water Safety Bulletin): a general
notice of weather conditions that could pose a risk to personal safety or which
have the potential to lead to flooding. There are two variations of these:
- Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety: High flows, unsafe banks, melting
ice or other factors could be dangerous for recreational users such as anglers,
canoeists, hikers, children, pets, etc. Flooding is not expected
- Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook: Early notice of the potential for
flooding based on weather forecasts calling for heavy rain, snow melt, high wind
or other conditions that could lead to high runoff, cause ice jams, lakeshore flooding
or erosion.
- Flood Watch (Previously Flood Advisory): Flooding is possible in specific watercourses
or municipalities. Municipalities, emergency services and individual landowners
in flood-prone areas should prepare.
- Flood Warning (No change): Flooding is imminent or already occurring in specific
watercourses or municipalities. Municipalities and individuals should take action
to deal with flood conditions. This may include road closures and evacuations.