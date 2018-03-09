St. Thomas, March 9, 2018 - KCCA is reminding everyone to take extra caution near creeks and streams as we head into March Break. KCCA is issuing a watershed conditions statement-water safety ahead of March Break. Environment Canada is forecasting cooler temperatures early next week with occasional snow and some warmer temperatures at the end of the week when flurries may mix with rain.

“While we have eagerly been waiting for warmer weather and longer days, spring also brings melting ice and mixed precipitation. This can make rivers and lakes more dangerous than normal as conditions can change quickly,” says Jennifer Dow, water conservation supervisor for Kettle Creek Conservation Authority. “Water and ice are always an attraction to children,” says Dow. “The main concern is that in the last few weeks we have had a significant amount of rainfall and two big flood events, which means creeks throughout the watershed are moving fast and water levels will remain higher than normal.”

Schools will be out for March Break next week and parents and caregivers are urged to keep all children away from the water. “Waterways and riverbanks aren't playgrounds," says Dow. “Make sure your March Break is a safe one.”

A high water event is not anticipated over the March Break, however, updates will be made available if conditions warrant. This watershed conditions statement—water safety will remain in effect until Monday, March 19th. For further updates log on to www.kettlecreekconservation.on.ca or connect with Kettle Creek Conservation Authority socially on Facebook and Twitter @KettleCreekCA.

The Kettle Creek Conservation Authority issues three levels of messages: