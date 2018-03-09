background0
News KCCA Issues Watershed Conditions Statement - Water Safety Ahead Of March Break

News

Jennifer Dow, Kettle Creek Conservation Authority
KCCA Issues Watershed Conditions Statement Water Safety Ahead Of March Break

St. Thomas, March 9, 2018 - KCCA is reminding everyone to take extra caution near creeks and streams as we head into March Break. KCCA is issuing a watershed conditions statement-water safety ahead of March Break. Environment Canada is forecasting cooler temperatures early next week with occasional snow and some warmer temperatures at the end of the week when flurries may mix with rain.

“While we have eagerly been waiting for warmer weather and longer days, spring also brings melting ice and mixed precipitation. This can make rivers and lakes more dangerous than normal as conditions can change quickly,” says Jennifer Dow, water conservation supervisor for Kettle Creek Conservation Authority. “Water and ice are always an attraction to children,” says Dow. “The main concern is that in the last few weeks we have had a significant amount of rainfall and two big flood events, which means creeks throughout the watershed are moving fast and water levels will remain higher than normal.”

Schools will be out for March Break next week and parents and caregivers are urged to keep all children away from the water. “Waterways and riverbanks aren't playgrounds," says Dow. “Make sure your March Break is a safe one.”

A high water event is not anticipated over the March Break, however, updates will be made available if conditions warrant. This watershed conditions statement—water safety will remain in effect until Monday, March 19th. For further updates log on to www.kettlecreekconservation.on.ca or connect with Kettle Creek Conservation Authority socially on Facebook and Twitter @KettleCreekCA.

The Kettle Creek Conservation Authority issues three levels of messages:

  • Watershed Conditions Statement (Previously High Water Safety Bulletin): a general notice of weather conditions that could pose a risk to personal safety or which have the potential to lead to flooding. There are two variations of these:
    • Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety: High flows, unsafe banks, melting ice or other factors could be dangerous for recreational users such as anglers, canoeists, hikers, children, pets, etc. Flooding is not expected
    • Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook: Early notice of the potential for flooding based on weather forecasts calling for heavy rain, snow melt, high wind or other conditions that could lead to high runoff, cause ice jams, lakeshore flooding or erosion.
  • Flood Watch (Previously Flood Advisory): Flooding is possible in specific watercourses or municipalities. Municipalities, emergency services and individual landowners in flood-prone areas should prepare.
  • Flood Warning (No change): Flooding is imminent or already occurring in specific watercourses or municipalities. Municipalities and individuals should take action to deal with flood conditions. This may include road closures and evacuations.

Last Updated: Friday, 09 March 2018 11:24:45 AM EST

