Wednesday, February 21, 2018 Mostly Cloudy

Luiza Moczarski, Kettle Creek Conservation Authority
KCCA Issues Update To Flood WarningCurrent Conditions

February 21, 2018 - St. Thomas – At this time KCCA is issuing an update to the existing Flood Warning.

Flood waters peaked in St. Thomas Tuesday evening. A reprieve to rainfall overnight Tuesday helped the system to recover slightly. In the last 24 hours, the watershed has recieved between 35 and 45 mm of rain.

Water is flowing smoothly out of Port Stanley. Debris and ice just downstream of the lift bridge is not impeding flow at this time.

Water flow was recorded Tuesday evening as high as 211 cubic meters per second.

Residents in low lying areas are to remain alert as rainfall resumes Wednesday morning.

This advisory will remain in effect until February 22. Other updates will be provided if circumstance warrant.

The Kettle Creek Conservation Authority issues three levels of messages:

  • Watershed Conditions Statement: a general notice of weather conditions that could pose a risk to personal safety or which have the potential to lead to flooding. There are two variations of these:
    • Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety: High flows, unsafe banks, melting ice or other factors could be dangerous for recreational users such as anglers, canoeists, hikers, children, pets, etc. Flooding is not expected
    • Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook: Early notice of the potential for flooding based on weather forecasts calling for heavy rain, snow melt, high wind or other conditions that could lead to high runoff, cause ice jams, lakeshore flooding or erosion.
  • Flood Watch: Flooding is possible in specific watercourses or municipalities. Municipalities, emergency services and individual landowners in flood-prone areas should prepare.
  • Flood Warning: Flooding is imminent or already occurring in specific watercourses or municipalities. Municipalities and individuals should take action to deal with flood conditions. This may include road closures and evacuations.

Last Updated: Wednesday, 21 February 2018 09:28:34 AM EST

