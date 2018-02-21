February 21, 2018 - St. Thomas – At this time KCCA is issuing an update to the existing Flood Warning.

Flood waters peaked in St. Thomas Tuesday evening. A reprieve to rainfall overnight Tuesday helped the system to recover slightly. In the last 24 hours, the watershed has recieved between 35 and 45 mm of rain.

Water is flowing smoothly out of Port Stanley. Debris and ice just downstream of the lift bridge is not impeding flow at this time.

Water flow was recorded Tuesday evening as high as 211 cubic meters per second.

Residents in low lying areas are to remain alert as rainfall resumes Wednesday morning.

This advisory will remain in effect until February 22. Other updates will be provided if circumstance warrant.

