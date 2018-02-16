THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

February 16, 2018 - St. Thomas – Kettle Creek Conservation Authority is issuing
a Watershed Conditions Statement - Flood Outlook for the watershed. A significant
weather system is forecast to cross the watershed over the weekend and into next
week bringing 20-55 mm of rain.
"Currently, the watershed has 60-90 mm of water trapped in the snow pack," says
Jennifer Dow, water conservation supervisor for Kettle Creek Conservation Authority.
"Residents surrounding Kettle Creek within the Village of Port Stanley and low lying
areas in St. Thomas are most at risk. Warm temperatures forecasted throughout the
long weekend will result in significant snow melt and creek flows."
Currently, water levels throughout the watershed are normal. However, Kettle Creek
in Port Stanley is ice covered which may lead to ice jamming if the ice does not
melt or break up before the rain arrives. Ice jams may cause rapid backwater effects
and may quickly create flooding situation. Residents along Kettle Creek are advised
to carefully monitor their local conditions.
This will be the second significant thaw in 2018. An event on January 12, 2018 caused
a minor ice jam in Port Stanley under similar conditions. Water quickly backed up
through the system. High water levels and flows swamped adjacent lands and carried
away large amounts of debris including: canoes, chairs and docks.
Residents are reminded to take precautions. Property should be moved out of low
lying areas.
Banks adjacent to rivers and creeks are very slippery at this time and when combined
with cold, fast-flowing water pose a serious hazard. Parents are encouraged to keep
their children and pets away from watercourses at this time.
This Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook will remain in effect until
Thursday, February 22 and updates will be made if conditions warrant.
For further updates visit
www.kettlecreekconservation.on.ca or connect with Kettle Creek Conservation
Authority socially on Twitter or Facebook @KettleCreekCA.
The Kettle Creek Conservation Authority issues three levels of messages:
- Watershed Conditions Statement (Previously High Water Safety Bulletin): a general
notice of weather conditions that could pose a risk to personal safety or which
have the potential to lead to flooding. There are two variations of these:
- Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety: High flows, unsafe banks, melting
ice or other factors could be dangerous for recreational users such as anglers,
canoeists, hikers, children, pets, etc. Flooding is not expected
- Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook: Early notice of the potential for
flooding based on weather forecasts calling for heavy rain, snow melt, high wind
or other conditions that could lead to high runoff, cause ice jams, lakeshore flooding
or erosion.
- Flood Watch (Previously Flood Advisory): Flooding is possible in specific watercourses
or municipalities. Municipalities, emergency services and individual landowners
in flood-prone areas should prepare.
- Flood Warning (No change): Flooding is imminent or already occurring in specific
watercourses or municipalities. Municipalities and individuals should take action
to deal with flood conditions. This may include road closures and evacuations.