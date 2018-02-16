THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

February 16, 2018 - St. Thomas – Kettle Creek Conservation Authority is issuing a Watershed Conditions Statement - Flood Outlook for the watershed. A significant weather system is forecast to cross the watershed over the weekend and into next week bringing 20-55 mm of rain.

"Currently, the watershed has 60-90 mm of water trapped in the snow pack," says Jennifer Dow, water conservation supervisor for Kettle Creek Conservation Authority. "Residents surrounding Kettle Creek within the Village of Port Stanley and low lying areas in St. Thomas are most at risk. Warm temperatures forecasted throughout the long weekend will result in significant snow melt and creek flows."

Currently, water levels throughout the watershed are normal. However, Kettle Creek in Port Stanley is ice covered which may lead to ice jamming if the ice does not melt or break up before the rain arrives. Ice jams may cause rapid backwater effects and may quickly create flooding situation. Residents along Kettle Creek are advised to carefully monitor their local conditions.

This will be the second significant thaw in 2018. An event on January 12, 2018 caused a minor ice jam in Port Stanley under similar conditions. Water quickly backed up through the system. High water levels and flows swamped adjacent lands and carried away large amounts of debris including: canoes, chairs and docks.

Residents are reminded to take precautions. Property should be moved out of low lying areas.

Banks adjacent to rivers and creeks are very slippery at this time and when combined with cold, fast-flowing water pose a serious hazard. Parents are encouraged to keep their children and pets away from watercourses at this time.

This Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook will remain in effect until Thursday, February 22 and updates will be made if conditions warrant.

The Kettle Creek Conservation Authority issues three levels of messages: