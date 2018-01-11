background0
Thursday, January 11, 2018 Cloudy

Port Stanley Home Hardware
Everything You Need for Home & Garden
Port Stanley Foodland
BRENDA CREEDEN RE/MAX Sales
Port Stanley Festival Theatre 2018 Season
Century 21 First Canadian Corp
Jeff Yurek, MPP
For Rent - Spectacular Harbour View Accommodations

Port Stanley News RSS Feed News KCCA advices watershed residents to exercise caution around local waterways

News

Kettle Creek Conservation Authority
KCCA advices watershed residents to exercise caution around local waterways

January 10, 2018, St. Thomas - Warmer temperatures, melting snow and the forecasted rain over the next three days has prompted Kettle Creek Conservation Authority to issue a watershed conditions statement – Water Safety.

Intermittent light freezing rain is moving into the watershed this afternoon with additional 10-15 mm of rain on Thursday. Cooler temperatures return on Friday changing rain into snow.

"While warmer temperatures are a welcome opportunity to get outside after the recent deep freeze, it is important to remember the dangers of thin ice and that falling into ice-cold water can be deadly," says Jennifer Dow, water conservation supervisor for Kettle Creek Conservation Authority.

Residents are advised to stay away from drainage ditches, culverts, streams, creeks, retention ponds, and reservoirs. Residents are urged to exercise caution near open water courses as slippery banks and fast-flowing water is very dangerous. Ice may become unstable and is no longer thick enough to support recreational sports. Parents in particular are encouraged to keep their children away from local waterways and flood plain areas.

This bulletin will remain in effect until Friday, January 12 and will be updated if conditions warrant.

The Kettle Creek Conservation Authority issues three levels of messages:

  • Watershed Conditions Statement (Previously High Water Safety Bulletin): a general notice of weather conditions that could pose a risk to personal safety or which have the potential to lead to flooding. There are two variations of these:
    • Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety: High flows, unsafe banks, melting ice or other factors could be dangerous for recreational users such as anglers, canoeists, hikers, children, pets, etc. Flooding is not expected
    • Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook: Early notice of the potential for flooding based on weather forecasts calling for heavy rain, snow melt, high wind or other conditions that could lead to high runoff, cause ice jams, lakeshore flooding or erosion.
  • Flood Watch (Previously Flood Advisory): Flooding is possible in specific watercourses or municipalities. Municipalities, emergency services and individual landowners in flood-prone areas should prepare.
  • Flood Warning (No change): Flooding is imminent or already occurring in specific watercourses or municipalities. Municipalities and individuals should take action to deal with flood conditions. This may include road closures and evacuations.

Last Updated: Wednesday, 10 January 2018 15:39:28 PM EST

Save Money!

Shop

PORT STANLEY
FOODLAND

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Get Air Miles!

CURRENT STORE HOURS
Sun: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Mon - Fri: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Follow Us

Thursday, January 11, 2018 | | Welcome Guest !

World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com

Copyright © 2004 - 2018 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695