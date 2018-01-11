KCCA advices watershed residents to exercise caution around local waterways

January 10, 2018, St. Thomas - Warmer temperatures, melting snow and the forecasted rain over the next three days has prompted Kettle Creek Conservation Authority to issue a watershed conditions statement – Water Safety.

Intermittent light freezing rain is moving into the watershed this afternoon with additional 10-15 mm of rain on Thursday. Cooler temperatures return on Friday changing rain into snow.

"While warmer temperatures are a welcome opportunity to get outside after the recent deep freeze, it is important to remember the dangers of thin ice and that falling into ice-cold water can be deadly," says Jennifer Dow, water conservation supervisor for Kettle Creek Conservation Authority.

Residents are advised to stay away from drainage ditches, culverts, streams, creeks, retention ponds, and reservoirs. Residents are urged to exercise caution near open water courses as slippery banks and fast-flowing water is very dangerous. Ice may become unstable and is no longer thick enough to support recreational sports. Parents in particular are encouraged to keep their children away from local waterways and flood plain areas.

This bulletin will remain in effect until Friday, January 12 and will be updated if conditions warrant.

The Kettle Creek Conservation Authority issues three levels of messages: