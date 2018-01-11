KCCA advices watershed residents to exercise caution around local waterways

January 10, 2018, St. Thomas - Warmer temperatures, melting snow and the forecasted
rain over the next three days has prompted Kettle Creek Conservation Authority to
issue a watershed conditions statement – Water Safety.
Intermittent light freezing rain is moving into the watershed this afternoon with
additional 10-15 mm of rain on Thursday. Cooler temperatures return on Friday changing
rain into snow.
"While warmer temperatures are a welcome opportunity to get outside after the recent
deep freeze, it is important to remember the dangers of thin ice and that falling
into ice-cold water can be deadly," says Jennifer Dow, water conservation supervisor
for Kettle Creek Conservation Authority.
Residents are advised to stay away from drainage ditches, culverts, streams, creeks,
retention ponds, and reservoirs. Residents are urged to exercise caution near open
water courses as slippery banks and fast-flowing water is very dangerous. Ice may
become unstable and is no longer thick enough to support recreational sports. Parents
in particular are encouraged to keep their children away from local waterways and
flood plain areas.
This bulletin will remain in effect until Friday, January 12 and will be updated
if conditions warrant.
The Kettle Creek Conservation Authority issues three levels of messages:
- Watershed Conditions Statement (Previously High Water Safety Bulletin): a general
notice of weather conditions that could pose a risk to personal safety or which
have the potential to lead to flooding. There are two variations of these:
- Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety: High flows, unsafe banks, melting
ice or other factors could be dangerous for recreational users such as anglers,
canoeists, hikers, children, pets, etc. Flooding is not expected
- Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook: Early notice of the potential for
flooding based on weather forecasts calling for heavy rain, snow melt, high wind
or other conditions that could lead to high runoff, cause ice jams, lakeshore flooding
or erosion.
- Flood Watch (Previously Flood Advisory): Flooding is possible in specific watercourses
or municipalities. Municipalities, emergency services and individual landowners
in flood-prone areas should prepare.
- Flood Warning (No change): Flooding is imminent or already occurring in specific
watercourses or municipalities. Municipalities and individuals should take action
to deal with flood conditions. This may include road closures and evacuations.