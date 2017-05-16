Open Daily

background0
Just A Printing Error

Queen's Park - This morning Ontario PC Health Critic MPP Jeff Yurek (Elgin-Middlesex-London) questioned the Minister of Health and Long-Term Care on the Government's breach of personal health information.

"This government has passed numerous pieces of legislation giving itself access to Ontarian's personal health records. Unfortunately this government has shown that they cannot keep the information private." stated MPP Yurek

The Minister of Health and Long-Term Care did not answer the question and passed it off to the Minister of Government and Consumer Services.

"The Government's complete disregard for the breach of personal health information is alarming and clearly isn't one of their priorities. The Minister stated that this was just a printing error of 50,000 health card renewals. It is absolutely wrong for this Government to shrug this breach off as just a printing error." commented MPP Yurek

"This Government has a terrible record of accountability. The majority of Ontarians have lost confidence in this Government and their capability of delivering services confidentially." concluded Yurek


Last Updated: Monday, 15 May 2017 17:22:44 PM EST

