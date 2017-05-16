Open Daily

Minister Disregards Breach Of Confidential Health Information - Just A Printing
Queen's Park - This morning Ontario PC Health Critic MPP Jeff Yurek (Elgin-Middlesex-London)
questioned the Minister of Health and Long-Term Care on the Government's breach
of personal health information.
"This government has passed numerous pieces of legislation giving itself access
to Ontarian's personal health records. Unfortunately this government has shown that
they cannot keep the information private." stated MPP Yurek
The Minister of Health and Long-Term Care did not answer the question and passed
it off to the Minister of Government and Consumer Services.
"The Government's complete disregard for the breach of personal health information
is alarming and clearly isn't one of their priorities. The Minister stated that
this was just a printing error of 50,000 health card renewals. It is absolutely
wrong for this Government to shrug this breach off as just a printing error." commented
MPP Yurek
"This Government has a terrible record of accountability. The majority of Ontarians
have lost confidence in this Government and their capability of delivering services
confidentially." concluded Yurek