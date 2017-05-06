This Mother's Day

May 04, 2017 - "As communities across the province prepare for heavy rainfall and
potential flooding over the next 24 hours, with some reports of flooding having
started already, our government is working hard to prepare for any situation, and
standing by ready to help.
The Ministry of Municipal Affairs has already reached out to at-risk communities
to provide information about provincial assistance programs and to establish lines
of communication for ongoing updates on weather impacts at the local level. Emergency
The Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services and the Office of the
Fire Marshal and Emergency Management are on high-alert and are collecting real-time
weather information.
As the situation continues to develop, we will monitor it very closely and quickly
offer assistance where needed."
Bill Mauro, Minister of Municipal Affairs
Marie-France Lalonde, Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services