This Mother's Day

May 04, 2017 - "As communities across the province prepare for heavy rainfall and potential flooding over the next 24 hours, with some reports of flooding having started already, our government is working hard to prepare for any situation, and standing by ready to help.

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs has already reached out to at-risk communities to provide information about provincial assistance programs and to establish lines of communication for ongoing updates on weather impacts at the local level. Emergency Management Ontario and the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services The Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services and the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management are on high-alert and are collecting real-time weather information.

As the situation continues to develop, we will monitor it very closely and quickly offer assistance where needed."

Bill Mauro, Minister of Municipal Affairs

Marie-France Lalonde, Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services