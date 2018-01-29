THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Committee of Adjustment
1. 6:20 p.m. - COA 4-18, 53 Freeman Lane
CEP 07-18 Application for a Minor Variance No. 04-18 - Prespa Construction Limited,
53 Freeman Lane - 11M-219, Lot 40
Background:
The applicant is proposing to construct a one storey single detached residential
dwelling on the subject lands.
Requested Variances:
- i) To permit a lot coverage of 42.6%, whereas Subsection 9.2.2.73.7 of the Township
of Yarmouth Zoning By- law No. 1998, permits a maximum lot coverage of 40%.
- ii) To permit the north east corner of a garage 4.93 metres from the front lot line, whereas
Subsection 9.2.2.73.8 of the Township of Yarmouth Zoning By-law No. 1998, requires
a minimum front yard depth of 6 metres.
- iii) To permit a porch 3.93 metres from the front lot line, whereas Subsection 9.2.2.73.8
of the Township of Yarmouth Zoning By-law No. 1998, requires a minimum front yard
depth of 6 metres.
- iv) To permit a minimum rear yard depth of 7 meters, whereas Subsection 9.2.2.73.9 of
the Township of Yarmouth Zoning By-law No. 1998, requires a minimum rear yard depth
of 9 metres.
No written submissions were received or anyone from the public had any concerns
for this application for a Minor Variance at the Public Hearing. The requested Minor
Variance was Granted.
2. 6:30 p.m. - COA 3-18, 59 Freeman Lane
CEP 06-18 Application for a Minor Variance No 03_18 - Prespa Construction Limited,
59 Freeman Lane - 11M-219, Lot 37
Background:
The applicant is proposing to construct a one storey single detached residential
dwelling on the subject lands.
Requested Variances:
- i) To permit the south west corner of a single detached residential dwelling 3.39 metres
from the exterior side lot line, whereas Subsection 9.2.2.73.10(b) of the Township
of Yarmouth Zoning By-law No. 1998, requires a minimum exterior side yard depth
of 4 metres.
- ii) To permit the south west corner of a deck 2.12 metres from the exterior side lot line,
whereas Subsection 9.2.2.73.10(b) of the Township of Yarmouth Zoning By-law No.
1998, requires a minimum exterior side yard depth of 4 metres.
No written submissions were received or anyone from the public had any concerns
for this application for a Minor Variance at the Public Hearing. The requested Minor
Variance was Granted.
3. 6:40 pm. - COA 21-17, 4626 Sunset Road (Reconvened to consider requested information)
CEP 08-18 Application for a Minor Variance No. 21_17 - Otto Siebenmorgen, 4626
Sunset Road
Background:
The applicant is requesting a minor variance to recognize the location of the existing
accessory building that was recently constructed closer to the front lot line than
the by-law requirement of 19.75 metres. At the public meeting held on November 27,
2017, it was unclear from the drawings supplied with the application exactly how
far from the front lot line the new building was. The applicant has retained an
Ontario Land Surveyor to determine the exact location of the building, and the sketch
plan is attached to this report. The sketch plan shows the building to be 6.78 metres
from the front lot line at its closest point.
The requested Minor Variance was Granted with the condition that the applicant enter
into an agreement with the Municipality registering on title that the accessory
building shall only be used for uses that are customarily incidental, subordinate
and exclusively devoted to the residential use of the lot, and that all fees for
the registration of these conditions on the title be paid for by the Municipality.
4. 6:50 p.m. - COA 2-18, 449 Front Street
CEP 05-18 Application for a Minor Variance No. 02_18 - Mark and Gayle Fulton, 449
Front Street
Background:
The applicants are proposing to construct a new 2.4 metres x 7.7 metres deck on the westerly
side of the existing residential dwelling, substantially as shown on the plans accompanying
the subject application. The proposed new deck will be used to accommodate additional
outdoor amenity space.
A written submission was received from KCCA stating that the land is in a KCCA controlled
area and that a permit has been issued. No one from the public had any concerns
for this application for a Minor Variance at the Public Hearing. The requested Minor
Variance was Granted.
5. 7:00 p.m. - COA 1-18, 201 William Street
CEP 04-18 Application for a Minor Variance No. 01_18 - John Robinson and Kim Siegers,
201 William Street
Background:
The applicants are proposing to construct a 10 foot x 33 foot addition on the southerly
side of the existing residential dwelling. A minor variance is required to construct
the addition 20.8 feet from the front lot line, whereas the Zoning By-law requires
a front yard depth of 25 feet.
Requested Variance:
- i) To permit the construction of a sunroom addition 20.8 feet from the front lot line,
whereas Subsection 9.2.1.7.1 of the Village of Port Stanley Zoning By-law No. 1507
requires a front yard depth of 25 feet.
A written submission was received from KCCA stating that the land is in a KCCA controlled
area, that a permit is required prior to construction, and that after reviewing,
is satisfied with the supplied geotechnical report. No one from the public had any
concerns for this application for a Minor Variance at the Public Hearing. The requested
Minor Variance was Granted.
Zoning By-law Amendment
1. 7:10 p.m. - ZBA - Skipwell Farms, 45004 Talbot Line
Revised Notice of Pubic Meeting - Zoning Amendment - Skipwell Farms - 45004 Talbot
Line
The subject lands, which are located on the north side of Talbot Line, opposite
from the St. Thomas Municipal Airport, have approximately 250 metres of frontage
on Talbot Line and are approximately 20.23 hectares (50 acres) in lot area. Municipally
known as 45004 Talbot Line, they may be legally described as being Part of Lot 19,
Concession 9, geographic Township of Yarmouth, now Municipality of Central Elgin.
The applicant is proposing to rezone the subject lands from a proposed severance
of a surplus farm dwelling (LDC Application E91/17), to address existing deficient
setbacks and to prevent intensification of the farm use on the retained lands in
accordance with the Ministry of Transportation requirements.
The subject lands are located within the Open Space Zone 1 (OSI) of the Township
of Yarmouth Zoning By-law No. 1998, as amended. The OS1 zone permits farm uses,
rural - residential uses, institutional use, home occupations and accessory uses.
A zoning by-law amendment is required in order to address existing deficient setbacks
on the severed parcel and to prevent intensification of the farm use on the retained
lands from LDC Application E91/17.
A written submission was received from Catfish Creek stating that Catfish Creek
had no concerns with the proposed severance. The Public Meeting was then concluded,
and the Actions of Council on the Proposed Zoning Amendment will be considered at
a future meeting of Council.
2. 7:20 p.m. - ZBA - Hensels, 349 George Street
Revised Notice of Public Meeting - Zoning Amendment - Gerry Hensels - 349 George
Street
The subject lands, which are located on the north side of George Street, between
Front Street and Sydenham Street, has approximately 121.27 metres of frontage on
George Street and are approximately 11,677 square metres in lot area. Municipally
known as 349 George Street, they may be legally described as being Lots 5-7, Plan
117, geographic Village of Port Stanley, now Municipality of Central Elgin.
The applicant is proposing to rezone the subject lands to permit a second residential
unit. The proposed dwelling unit will be in the form of a loft apartment in the
garage currently under construction.
The subject lands are located within the Residential Zone 1 (R1) of the Village
of Port Stanley Zoning By-law No. 1507, as amended. The R1 zone permits residential
use and one single detached dwelling on a lot.
A zoning by-law amendment is required in order to permit the proposed secondary
apartment.
An email submission was received from KCCA stating that KCCA had no objections
with the proposed secondary apartment. The Public Meeting was then concluded, and
the Actions of Council on the Proposed Zoning Amendment will be considered at a
future meeting of Council.