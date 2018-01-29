THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Committee of Adjustment

1. 6:20 p.m. - COA 4-18, 53 Freeman Lane

CEP 07-18 Application for a Minor Variance No. 04-18 - Prespa Construction Limited, 53 Freeman Lane - 11M-219, Lot 40

Background:

The applicant is proposing to construct a one storey single detached residential dwelling on the subject lands.

Requested Variances:

i) To permit a lot coverage of 42.6%, whereas Subsection 9.2.2.73.7 of the Township of Yarmouth Zoning By- law No. 1998, permits a maximum lot coverage of 40%.

ii) To permit the north east corner of a garage 4.93 metres from the front lot line, whereas Subsection 9.2.2.73.8 of the Township of Yarmouth Zoning By-law No. 1998, requires a minimum front yard depth of 6 metres.

iii) To permit a porch 3.93 metres from the front lot line, whereas Subsection 9.2.2.73.8 of the Township of Yarmouth Zoning By-law No. 1998, requires a minimum front yard depth of 6 metres.

iv) To permit a minimum rear yard depth of 7 meters, whereas Subsection 9.2.2.73.9 of the Township of Yarmouth Zoning By-law No. 1998, requires a minimum rear yard depth of 9 metres.

No written submissions were received or anyone from the public had any concerns for this application for a Minor Variance at the Public Hearing. The requested Minor Variance was Granted.

2. 6:30 p.m. - COA 3-18, 59 Freeman Lane

CEP 06-18 Application for a Minor Variance No 03_18 - Prespa Construction Limited, 59 Freeman Lane - 11M-219, Lot 37

Background:

The applicant is proposing to construct a one storey single detached residential dwelling on the subject lands.

Requested Variances:

i) To permit the south west corner of a single detached residential dwelling 3.39 metres from the exterior side lot line, whereas Subsection 9.2.2.73.10(b) of the Township of Yarmouth Zoning By-law No. 1998, requires a minimum exterior side yard depth of 4 metres.

ii) To permit the south west corner of a deck 2.12 metres from the exterior side lot line, whereas Subsection 9.2.2.73.10(b) of the Township of Yarmouth Zoning By-law No. 1998, requires a minimum exterior side yard depth of 4 metres.

No written submissions were received or anyone from the public had any concerns for this application for a Minor Variance at the Public Hearing. The requested Minor Variance was Granted.

3. 6:40 pm. - COA 21-17, 4626 Sunset Road (Reconvened to consider requested information)

CEP 08-18 Application for a Minor Variance No. 21_17 - Otto Siebenmorgen, 4626 Sunset Road

Background:

The applicant is requesting a minor variance to recognize the location of the existing accessory building that was recently constructed closer to the front lot line than the by-law requirement of 19.75 metres. At the public meeting held on November 27, 2017, it was unclear from the drawings supplied with the application exactly how far from the front lot line the new building was. The applicant has retained an Ontario Land Surveyor to determine the exact location of the building, and the sketch plan is attached to this report. The sketch plan shows the building to be 6.78 metres from the front lot line at its closest point.

The requested Minor Variance was Granted with the condition that the applicant enter into an agreement with the Municipality registering on title that the accessory building shall only be used for uses that are customarily incidental, subordinate and exclusively devoted to the residential use of the lot, and that all fees for the registration of these conditions on the title be paid for by the Municipality.

4. 6:50 p.m. - COA 2-18, 449 Front Street

CEP 05-18 Application for a Minor Variance No. 02_18 - Mark and Gayle Fulton, 449 Front Street

Background:

The applicants are proposing to construct a new 2.4 metres x 7.7 metres deck on the westerly side of the existing residential dwelling, substantially as shown on the plans accompanying the subject application. The proposed new deck will be used to accommodate additional outdoor amenity space.

A written submission was received from KCCA stating that the land is in a KCCA controlled area and that a permit has been issued. No one from the public had any concerns for this application for a Minor Variance at the Public Hearing. The requested Minor Variance was Granted.

5. 7:00 p.m. - COA 1-18, 201 William Street

CEP 04-18 Application for a Minor Variance No. 01_18 - John Robinson and Kim Siegers, 201 William Street

Background:

The applicants are proposing to construct a 10 foot x 33 foot addition on the southerly side of the existing residential dwelling. A minor variance is required to construct the addition 20.8 feet from the front lot line, whereas the Zoning By-law requires a front yard depth of 25 feet.

Requested Variance:

i) To permit the construction of a sunroom addition 20.8 feet from the front lot line, whereas Subsection 9.2.1.7.1 of the Village of Port Stanley Zoning By-law No. 1507 requires a front yard depth of 25 feet.

A written submission was received from KCCA stating that the land is in a KCCA controlled area, that a permit is required prior to construction, and that after reviewing, is satisfied with the supplied geotechnical report. No one from the public had any concerns for this application for a Minor Variance at the Public Hearing. The requested Minor Variance was Granted.