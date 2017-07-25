THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

All Aboard at the Iron Horse Festival

St. Thomas, ON, July 25, 2017 - All aboard! Are you chugging through the summer, unsure of where to go to have a blast? The Iron Horse Festival is just the ticket! From August 17th to 20th, the 22nd annual Iron Horse Festival will roll into St. Thomas for a weekend of family-friendly fun and excitement.

Located in the space adjacent to the Elgin County Railway Museum, the festival will host a variety of events including hourly train rides, live entertainment and a psychic show.

But what would a festival be without a thrilling midway? If rides and games are what you live for, be reassured that this year's festival is contracting yet another spectacular line-up from Magical Midways that will bring out the kid in everyone.

Purchase an all-day ride pass to have access to all your favourite rides for any one day of the festival. All day ride passes are now for sale at Shopper's Drug Mart Elm/First and Talbot locations, Dixie Dairy Bar on St. Catherine's Street and the Iron Horse office at 168 Curtis Street (behind the Wine Station). By purchasing your pass in advance, you pay the early bird special price of $20 rather than the full $30.00 (that's a $10 savings!). Once at the festival, you can redeem your advance voucher at the Magical Midways coupon booth, and let the fun begin!

For more details & activities see ironhorsefestival.com or call 519 207 4000.

