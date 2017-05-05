This Mother's Day

St. Thomas ON – St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital is playing an integral role in the South West Stroke Project. This project is realigning stroke care in the South West Local Health Integration Network (LHIN) to ensure people who have a stroke or TIA (transient ischemic attack or mini-stroke) receive the best possible stroke care, and achieve the best possible outcomes.

This project will see stroke expertise concentrated at seven Designated Stroke Centres (DSCs) in the South West LHIN. The DSC for the Elgin Oxford Norfolk stroke district is located at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital which offers acute and rehabilitative stroke care, and a secondary stroke prevention clinic.

With stroke every minute counts, so it is vitally important for people who are having the signs of stroke to call 911 immediately so the paramedics can begin care as quickly as possible en route to the closest Designated Stroke Centre.

Visit the Southwestern Ontario Stroke Network website for more information on the South West Stroke Project.

Quotes

"In realigning stroke services, we are helping to ensure people across our LHIN are getting equitable access to best practice stroke care. Stroke survivors have the best outcomes when they are cared for in a centre that specializes in stroke services and provides best practice care. These changes to how we deliver stroke care are helping to reduce mortality and improve the outcomes of stroke survivors throughout our geography." - Michael Barrett, CEO, South West LHIN

"St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital is playing an important role in this initiative to improve stroke care in the South West LHIN. People in our region who have a stroke or TIA (transient ischemic attack) now have access to the best possible stroke care closer to home. This care includes acute care, inpatient rehabilitation, and a secondary stroke prevention clinic. Our highly skilled and experienced staff and physicians will ensure the best possible care is provided for our community," - Dr. Nancy Whitmore, President and CEO, St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital

Quick Facts

Each year in the South West LHIN about 2,300 people in emergency departments are diagnosed with a stroke or TIA (transient ischemic attack or mini-stroke). To improve care and outcomes, inpatient acute and rehabilitative stroke care in the South West LHIN was realigned to the following Designated Stroke Centres:

London Health Sciences Centre's University Hospital – hyper-acute and acute care Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance's Stratford General Hospital – hyper-acute, acute care and inpatient rehabilitation Grey Bruce Health Services' Owen Sound Hospital – hyper-acute, acute care and inpatient rehabilitation St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital - acute care and inpatient rehabilitation St. Joseph's Health Care London's Parkwood Institute – inpatient rehabilitation Woodstock Hospital – inpatient rehabilitation Alexandra Marine and General Hospital – hyper-acute care through the Provincial Telestroke Program

About the South West Local Health Integration Network

The South West Local Health Integration Network (LHIN) is a crown agency responsible for the planning, integration and funding of nearly 200 health service providers including hospitals, long-term care homes, mental health and addictions agencies, community support services, community health centres, and the South West Community Care Access Centre. The South West covers an area from Lake Erie to the Bruce Peninsula and is home to almost one million people. Visit the South West LHIN website for more information.

About the Southwestern Ontario Stroke Network

The Southwestern Ontario Stroke Network (SWOSN) is one of 11 stroke networks in Ontario providing leadership and planning to implement best practice stroke care across the continuum of care. As part of the Ontario Stroke System, our vision is: Fewer Strokes. Better Outcomes. Our mission is to continuously improve stroke prevention, care, recovery and re-integration. This is achieved by collaborating with partners to re-organize stroke care delivery to ensure that all Ontarians have access to appropriate, quality stroke care in a timely manner. Visit the Southwestern Ontario Stroke Network website for more information.

About the South West Stroke Project

The South West Stroke Project is improving outcomes for people in the South West Local Health Integration Network who have a stroke or TIA (transient ischemic attack). Phase I of this project is focusing on realigning inpatient acute and rehabilitative care from 28 hospital sites to 7 Designated Stroke Centres. Phase II of this project is creating recommendations to enhance care for people with stroke and TIA after they leave the hospital; this includes secondary stroke prevention, outpatient and community rehabilitation and stroke recovery services.