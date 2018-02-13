Ice Conditions

Fire department again warns no ice is safe ice - People were recently walking out on to Lake Erie about 200 meters from shore.

Area residents and visitors to the area should make every effort to stay off "frozen" waterways and Lakes within the Elgin County.

When walking your pets keep them leashed and never let them run loose on frozen shorelines.

Children should be warned not to play on or near streams, ponds or any waterway.

During the upcoming weeks Central Elgin Fire Rescue Services will be conducting "Ice Water Rescue" training exercises

"Although Fire Service's personnel train on the waterways to prepare for rescue situations but unfortunately humans don't last very long when they are exposed to the cold water temperatures and a rescue can quickly become a body recovery" stated Chief McDonough.

Regrettably due to hypothermia, humans falling through ice have ONE minute to catch their breath, and ten minutes to maintain muscle motor skills.

Time is critical…..Don't be a statistic!

Remember no ice is safe ice!

Chris McDonough

Director of Fire Rescue Services/Fire Chief

