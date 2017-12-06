CALL FOR LETTER OF INTENT TO SUBMIT A PROPOSAL
Submission and Deadline
Nancy Smith, Manager, Community Programs
United Way Simcoe Muskoka
1110 Highway 26
Barrie, ON L0L 1X0
Letters of Intent launch on Friday, December 1st, 2017
Letter of Intent due date – Friday, December 15th , 2017
Project Application deadline is no later than Friday, January 19th, 2018 – by Noon
(Please note the letter of Intent must be completed first)
Funding Timeline: April 1st 2018 – March 31st 2019 - (1 Year)
Funding:
A total of $800,461.00 will be allocated, for one year, for the Rural and Remote
communities of Ontario. The funding will be made available for projects to be completed
by March 31st 2019.
United Way Simcoe Muskoka (UWSM) invites communities and organizations operating
in Ontario, to request funding through the Homelessness Partnering Strategy (HPS)
for Rural and Remote Homelessness initiative. This application process will begin
by submitting a brief outline for the project (no more than one page). This outline
should include information such as geographic area served, brief description on
activities and how the project will meet the needs of homeless clients in your community.
If the project is deemed eligible, you will receive an email with our new Salesforce
Rural and Remote URL. You will then be required to create a Salesforce account to
complete your HPS application.
HPS is aimed at the prevention and reduction of homelessness across Canada. The
HPS adopts a “housing-first” approach, which recognizes that housing stability is
a precondition to enhancing the successful outcomes of other interventions. The
HPS – Rural and Remote Communities is for cities and towns, rural and Northern communities
in Ontario, and aims to fill gaps in infrastructure to address homelessness.
Below are the key activities eligible for funding under the Homelessness Partnering
Strategy:
1. Capital Investments (e.g., pre-development, purchase, construction, renovation
and purchase of appliances and furniture)
- transitional housing facilities
- supportive housing facilities
- non-residential facilities
- emergency shelter facilities
2. Client Services Activities may include:
- assistance to address basic needs such as shelter and food services;
- Individual support services and other case-managed support services (including referrals
to treatment or health services);
- assistance with housing placement and housing retention e.g., services to transition
people out of homelessness, or help those at imminent risk of homelessness to remain
housed;
- bridging to existing employment programs or removing barriers to employment or skill
enrichment to facilitate labour market readiness.
3. Community Coordination, Partnership Development and Data Management
Activities
may include:
- coordination of community consultation; community planning; and needs assessment
- local research and information collection and sharing (specific to the particular
community);
- partnership and network development; and coordination of service provision; and
- Emergency shelter usage data collection activities; data development; data coordination
activities; and reporting on, for example, progress against Community Performance
Indicators, once developed and implemented.
*Employment and Social Development Canada link to HPS Rural and Remote below:
http://www.esdc.gc.ca/eng/communities/homelessness/funding/terms.shtml
APPENDIX A
PROJECT GUIDELINES
Eligible Activities
Direct costs of activities
Specific costs may include, but are not limited to:
- rented space to hold consultations or public meetings;
- costs associated with conducting focus groups to inform research or the planning
or assessment process;
- the hiring of a consultant to facilitate the planning process and to draft the plan
under the community's direction;
- costs associated with publication and distribution of the community plan (e.g.,
layout, printing, postage, translation, etc.);
- architectural costs for new buildings or construction;
- property zoning and/or property assessment activities;
- wages and mandatory employment-related costs (MERCS) for staff directly involved
in project activities;
- purchase or lease of land;
- purchase or lease of buildings;
- capital assets, furniture, appliances, fixtures;
- honoraria;
- costs of building, buying, renovating or making additions to shelter space, supportive
or transitional housing;
- supplies and equipment required to carry out an approved project;
- food, clothing, personal and household items to help people who are homeless or
at risk of becoming homeless;
- costs associated with the provision of emergency assistance to assist homeless people
or those at risk of homelessness to secure housing or housing-related services.
These funds are not to be disbursed directly to individuals, but used for costs
and services associated with their needs;
- costs associated with conferences;
- disbursements for research or technical studies;
- research materials;
- costs for continuum of support activities and services such as interpersonal support,
outreach support activities and enhancing the skills of the front-line staff of
service organizations that work directly with the homeless population; and
- costs associated with emergency shelter usage data collection activities; data development;
data coordination activities; and reporting on progress against community performance
indicators.
All proposed activities must be completed by March 31, 2019.
Proposal Elements
Requests for funding must include evidence of support from a broad range of community-based
partners. As well, the HPS – Rural and Remote Homelessness component may support
projects that respond to priorities best met by coordinated efforts among several
communities if initiatives reflect priorities that are:
- Identified and fully endorsed by local communities; and
- Supported by other community partners.
Sustainability is an important and necessary goal of the HPS and is intended to
safeguard the accomplishments and momentum achieved by communities, at the community
level, as well as specific investments in individual projects to meet the needs
of their homeless populations. As such, applicants are required to include in their
proposal how they will sustain their activities beyond the funding period.
Although the development of a community plan is not required under HPS – Rural and
Remote Homelessness communities, applicants are strongly encouraged to work with
others in their community to identify local needs and design projects that respond
to them.
The HPS – Rural and Remote Homelessness component does not require cost-matching
by community partners, although cost-sharing is encouraged.
Remember that your organization/community will receive only a portion of the total
funding that is available. It is suggested that the applicant consider:
- The size of the community;
- The demand for services required;
- The costs for services required; and,
- The administrative costs required.
Who Can Apply
Applications and proposals will be accepted from:
- Not-for-profit organizations;
- Municipal governments;
- For-profit enterprises;
- Public health and educational institutions;
- Band/tribal councils and other Aboriginal organizations
Note: HPS Designated Communities are not eligible to receive Rural and Remote communities
funding; although agencies can be located within a Designated community or Reserve,
activities cannot take place in the Designated Community or on Reserve.
What is Required
You are required to forward a brief description (one page or less) of the project
you would like to propose to United Way Greater Simcoe County. You MUST provide
the link between housing and homelessness in your letter of intent.
**This step must be completed before an application will be provided**
Please note:
Letter of Intent should be sent via e-mail to the contact below.
Once Letter of Intent is verified for eligible projects, we will send you an email
within 48 hours with a hyperlink to our new Rural and Remote Salesforce portal.
You will then be required to create a Salesforce account to complete your HPS application.
Contact Information
Any questions regarding this call for proposal, application process and/or project
proposal may be directed to:
Nancy Smith
Manager, Community Programs, United Way Simcoe Muskoka
705-726-2301 ext. 2030
NSmith@UWSimcoeMuskoka.ca
Jenna Thorkildsen
Programs Coordinator, United Way Simcoe Muskoka
705-726-2301 ext. 2052
JThorkildsen@UWSimcoeMuskoka.ca