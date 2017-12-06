CALL FOR LETTER OF INTENT TO SUBMIT A PROPOSAL Submission and Deadline Nancy Smith, Manager, Community Programs

United Way Simcoe Muskoka

1110 Highway 26

Barrie, ON L0L 1X0



Letters of Intent launch on Friday, December 1st, 2017 Letter of Intent due date – Friday, December 15th , 2017 Project Application deadline is no later than Friday, January 19th, 2018 – by Noon (Please note the letter of Intent must be completed first) Funding Timeline: April 1st 2018 – March 31st 2019 - (1 Year)

Funding:

A total of $800,461.00 will be allocated, for one year, for the Rural and Remote communities of Ontario. The funding will be made available for projects to be completed by March 31st 2019.

United Way Simcoe Muskoka (UWSM) invites communities and organizations operating in Ontario, to request funding through the Homelessness Partnering Strategy (HPS) for Rural and Remote Homelessness initiative. This application process will begin by submitting a brief outline for the project (no more than one page). This outline should include information such as geographic area served, brief description on activities and how the project will meet the needs of homeless clients in your community. If the project is deemed eligible, you will receive an email with our new Salesforce Rural and Remote URL. You will then be required to create a Salesforce account to complete your HPS application.

HPS is aimed at the prevention and reduction of homelessness across Canada. The HPS adopts a “housing-first” approach, which recognizes that housing stability is a precondition to enhancing the successful outcomes of other interventions. The HPS – Rural and Remote Communities is for cities and towns, rural and Northern communities in Ontario, and aims to fill gaps in infrastructure to address homelessness.

Below are the key activities eligible for funding under the Homelessness Partnering Strategy:

1. Capital Investments (e.g., pre-development, purchase, construction, renovation and purchase of appliances and furniture)

transitional housing facilities

supportive housing facilities

non-residential facilities

emergency shelter facilities

2. Client Services Activities may include:

assistance to address basic needs such as shelter and food services;

Individual support services and other case-managed support services (including referrals to treatment or health services);

assistance with housing placement and housing retention e.g., services to transition people out of homelessness, or help those at imminent risk of homelessness to remain housed;

bridging to existing employment programs or removing barriers to employment or skill enrichment to facilitate labour market readiness.

coordination of community consultation; community planning; and needs assessment

local research and information collection and sharing (specific to the particular community);

partnership and network development; and coordination of service provision; and

Emergency shelter usage data collection activities; data development; data coordination activities; and reporting on, for example, progress against Community Performance Indicators, once developed and implemented.

3.Activities may include:

*Employment and Social Development Canada link to HPS Rural and Remote below: http://www.esdc.gc.ca/eng/communities/homelessness/funding/terms.shtml

APPENDIX A PROJECT GUIDELINES Eligible Activities Direct costs of activities

Specific costs may include, but are not limited to:

rented space to hold consultations or public meetings;

costs associated with conducting focus groups to inform research or the planning or assessment process;

the hiring of a consultant to facilitate the planning process and to draft the plan under the community's direction;

costs associated with publication and distribution of the community plan (e.g., layout, printing, postage, translation, etc.);

architectural costs for new buildings or construction;

property zoning and/or property assessment activities;

wages and mandatory employment-related costs (MERCS) for staff directly involved in project activities;

purchase or lease of land;

purchase or lease of buildings;

capital assets, furniture, appliances, fixtures;

honoraria;

costs of building, buying, renovating or making additions to shelter space, supportive or transitional housing;

supplies and equipment required to carry out an approved project;

food, clothing, personal and household items to help people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless;

costs associated with the provision of emergency assistance to assist homeless people or those at risk of homelessness to secure housing or housing-related services. These funds are not to be disbursed directly to individuals, but used for costs and services associated with their needs;

costs associated with conferences;

disbursements for research or technical studies;

research materials;

costs for continuum of support activities and services such as interpersonal support, outreach support activities and enhancing the skills of the front-line staff of service organizations that work directly with the homeless population; and

costs associated with emergency shelter usage data collection activities; data development; data coordination activities; and reporting on progress against community performance indicators.

All proposed activities must be completed by March 31, 2019. Proposal Elements Requests for funding must include evidence of support from a broad range of community-based partners. As well, the HPS – Rural and Remote Homelessness component may support projects that respond to priorities best met by coordinated efforts among several communities if initiatives reflect priorities that are: Identified and fully endorsed by local communities; and

Supported by other community partners.

Sustainability is an important and necessary goal of the HPS and is intended to safeguard the accomplishments and momentum achieved by communities, at the community level, as well as specific investments in individual projects to meet the needs of their homeless populations. As such, applicants are required to include in their proposal how they will sustain their activities beyond the funding period.

Although the development of a community plan is not required under HPS – Rural and Remote Homelessness communities, applicants are strongly encouraged to work with others in their community to identify local needs and design projects that respond to them.

The HPS – Rural and Remote Homelessness component does not require cost-matching by community partners, although cost-sharing is encouraged.

Remember that your organization/community will receive only a portion of the total funding that is available. It is suggested that the applicant consider:

The size of the community;

The demand for services required;

The costs for services required; and,

The administrative costs required.

Who Can Apply Applications and proposals will be accepted from: Not-for-profit organizations;

Municipal governments;

For-profit enterprises;

Public health and educational institutions;

Band/tribal councils and other Aboriginal organizations Note: HPS Designated Communities are not eligible to receive Rural and Remote communities funding; although agencies can be located within a Designated community or Reserve, activities cannot take place in the Designated Community or on Reserve.

What is Required You are required to forward a brief description (one page or less) of the project you would like to propose to United Way Greater Simcoe County. You MUST provide the link between housing and homelessness in your letter of intent. **This step must be completed before an application will be provided** Please note:

Letter of Intent should be sent via e-mail to the contact below.

Once Letter of Intent is verified for eligible projects, we will send you an email within 48 hours with a hyperlink to our new Rural and Remote Salesforce portal. You will then be required to create a Salesforce account to complete your HPS application.