Home Building Paradise

Wastell Homes is another home builder that is in the Port Stanley Real Estate Market showing pre-build concepts of what could be built on their recently purchased George Street property. According to an artist's rendering, this once farmed property adjacent to the Kettle Creek Golf Club, will be transformed into a brand new housing development of 151 new homes, a single 4-storey high-rise, and three 6-storey high-rises.

By partnering with Mike Holmes and his Holmes Approved Homes Program, Wastell Homes offers a rather unique inspection process that only this builder includes in it's new homes. This quality inspection process can reassure customer confidence that their new home purchase has been built above residential standards.

With the Toronto Real Estate Market Housing costs over the past few years escalating beyond many purchasers grasp, a movement by many cities and municipalities outside of the greater Toronto area has been to get into this very lucrative housing market. With lower land costs and taxes this interest in new housing has seen some substantial growth in the Port Stanley area over the past couple of years, and projections indicate that this will only continue because of what the Port Stanley area offers. With the Port Stanley Harbour redevelopment, a Blue Flag Beach, some of the best weather in south-western Ontario, and with some excellent Health Care Facilities close by, Port Stanley does indeed bring a lot to the table.