THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Wednesday, August 9, 2017 - Thames Valley District School Board is bringing its High School, Here I Come! program to schools across the district to help new grade 9 students adjust to high school life.

The program offers tips, hints and coping skills for new students and was offered at 24 schools last year with over 1800 students attending. Paul MacGregor, Program Supervisor, is hoping to exceed those numbers this year.

"We try to provide the students with means to have the skills and the right attitude coming into the first few weeks of school," says MacGregor. "The first few weeks at high school can be daunting, so the program is organized into four different themes to address the most common questions and concerns students may have."

Throughout the four-day program, teachers provide students with practical skills and scenarios on topics such as academic expectations and study skills, the importance of time management and organization, the realities and fears associated with high school, and how students can become involved.

According to MacGregor, students also like the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the building. "Consistently we get students, and some parents, who thank us for putting their concerns at ease."

The free program runs from August 21-24, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at high schools across the district.

For more information, visit www.tvdsb.ca or contact Paul MacGregor at p.macgregor@tvdsb.on.ca.