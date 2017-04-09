background0
Sunday, April 09, 2017 Partly Cloudy
Looking for a Cottage Rental in Port Stanley?
Port Stanley Foodland
Port Stanley News
Century 21 First Canadian Corp
Port Stanley Festival Theatre 2017 Season
Jeff Yurek, MPP
Flowers by Rosita - Your Orchid and Wedding Specialist!

Port Stanley News RSS Feed News High Hopes of Legalization By 4/20 Hazy At Best

News

Constituency Office of Karen Vecchio, MP

March 28, 2017 - Ottawa, ON - Karen Vecchio, Member of Parliament for Elgin-Middlesex-London and Official Opposition Critic for Families, Children and Social Development, is concerned with the Liberal Government's intention to introduce legislation to legalize marijuana by April 20th, 2017 with the intention of it being fully legal by Canada Day 2018.

Justin Trudeau has demonstrated once again that his methods of pandering and theatrics for political gain cause more uncertainty than there already is. It is clear that this legislation is being introduced and handled in a way that serves only to gain political points with marijuana users. Instead of putting the health and safety of Canadians first, he has created an arbitrary timeline of proposing legislation by "4/20" to make a show out of his government's plan.

"The government should respect and listen to the expert advice of the medical community," said Vecchio. "We need to get this legislation right. Suggesting that the legislation is tabled before 4/20 makes it nothing but a joke and does nothing to promote the safety and security of our youth."

As the Official Opposition, Conservatives will continue to raise concerns about the Liberal Governments politicized approach to the legalization of marijuana. The government has spared no concern for the health and safety of young Canadians and their families and instead are promoting this 4/20 deadline rather than coming up with good legislation.

Last Updated: Tuesday, 28 March 2017 12:53:20 PM EST

Save Money!

Shop

PORT STANLEY
FOODLAND

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Get Air Miles!

CURRENT STORE HOURS
Sun: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Mon - Fri: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Ryan's Cellar

combines an intimate and affordable wine making experience. With an extensive variety of wine kits to choose from, you will be sure to find the perfect wine for you. Call today!

519-317-7222

Jackson's Fish Market
Now Open
Wed - Sun 10AM - 5PM

Flowers by Rosita

Flowers by Rosita
"Whether you are planning a "Romantic Summer Beach Wedding or a Bohemian back yard Fall" wedding, I will assist you in designing a bouquet that reflects your style. Call me for an wedding consultation or see me at the "Kettle Creek Golf & Country Club - Wedding Expo April 9th. - Free Admission. Plan your wedding in Port Stanley with help from local businesses."

519-782-4822

Take Out

What's Hot,
Authentic
and Fresh?
SHEBAZ'S SHAWARMA & FALAFEL

Port Stanley
Fitness Center

The Fitness Gym with a View!

Follow Us

Sunday, April 09, 2017 | | Welcome Guest !

World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com

Copyright © 2004 - 2017 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695