March 28, 2017 - Ottawa, ON - Karen Vecchio, Member of Parliament for Elgin-Middlesex-London and Official Opposition Critic for Families, Children and Social Development, is concerned with the Liberal Government's intention to introduce legislation to legalize marijuana by April 20th, 2017 with the intention of it being fully legal by Canada Day 2018.

Justin Trudeau has demonstrated once again that his methods of pandering and theatrics for political gain cause more uncertainty than there already is. It is clear that this legislation is being introduced and handled in a way that serves only to gain political points with marijuana users. Instead of putting the health and safety of Canadians first, he has created an arbitrary timeline of proposing legislation by "4/20" to make a show out of his government's plan.

"The government should respect and listen to the expert advice of the medical community," said Vecchio. "We need to get this legislation right. Suggesting that the legislation is tabled before 4/20 makes it nothing but a joke and does nothing to promote the safety and security of our youth."

As the Official Opposition, Conservatives will continue to raise concerns about the Liberal Governments politicized approach to the legalization of marijuana. The government has spared no concern for the health and safety of young Canadians and their families and instead are promoting this 4/20 deadline rather than coming up with good legislation.