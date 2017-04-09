March 28, 2017 - Ottawa, ON - Karen Vecchio, Member of Parliament for Elgin-Middlesex-London
and Official Opposition Critic for Families, Children and Social Development, is
concerned with the Liberal Government's intention to introduce legislation to legalize
marijuana by April 20th, 2017 with the intention of it being fully legal by Canada
Day 2018.
Justin Trudeau has demonstrated once again that his methods of pandering and theatrics
for political gain cause more uncertainty than there already is. It is clear that
this legislation is being introduced and handled in a way that serves only to gain
political points with marijuana users. Instead of putting the health and safety
of Canadians first, he has created an arbitrary timeline of proposing legislation
by "4/20" to make a show out of his government's plan.
"The government should respect and listen to the expert advice of the medical community,"
said Vecchio. "We need to get this legislation right. Suggesting that the legislation
is tabled before 4/20 makes it nothing but a joke and does nothing to promote the
safety and security of our youth."
As the Official Opposition, Conservatives will continue to raise concerns about
the Liberal Governments politicized approach to the legalization of marijuana. The
government has spared no concern for the health and safety of young Canadians and
their families and instead are promoting this 4/20 deadline rather than coming up
with good legislation.