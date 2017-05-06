This Mother's Day

St. Thomas – Kettle Creek Conservation Authority (KCCA) is upgrading to a flood watch as the already saturated watershed prepares to receive a forecast of 50 - 90 mm of additional rainfall today through to Saturday.

"The watershed has already received between 37 and 47 mm of precipitation over the last twenty-four hours," says Jennifer Dow, water conservation supervisor. "We had saturated ground conditions before this rain event started. Overnight levels in local watercourses rose significantly. Many smaller streams may be approaching bankfull levels as of Friday morning."

KCCA issued a watershed conditions statement on Thursday. Upgrading to a flood watch today means that residents can expect some form of flooding, especially in low lying areas. The extent of the flooding will depend on the actual amount of rain received on Friday.

Nuisance flooding may already be occurring in some flood-prone areas. Residents should be mindful of conditions and take appropriate action. The saturated ground has little ability to absorb further rainfall. The rain may be heavy at times but is expected to taper off to showers by Saturday evening.

This flood watch is to remain in effect until Sunday, May 7 and will be updated as conditions warrant. KCCA staff are continuing to monitor watershed conditions.

Please remember that fast flowing water is dangerous and the banks are slippery. Parents along Kettle Creek are advised to carefully monitor their local conditions. Parents in particular are encouraged to keep their children away from floodplain areas.

For further updates log on to www.kettlecreekconservation.on.ca or connect with Kettle Creek Conservation Authority socially on Twitter or Facebook at KettleCreekCA.

Watershed Conditions Statement - Water Safety -- Issued during periods of minor flooding to report on general watershed conditions to flood coordinators, and to remind the general public of general river safety issues

Watershed Conditions Statement - Flood Outlook -- Issued to provide early notice of the potential for flooding based on weather forecasts calling for heavy rain, snow melt, high winds or other conditions that could result in high runoff

Flood Watch -- issued when the potential for flooding exists within specific watercourses and municipalities

Flood Warning -- issued when flooding is imminent or occurring within specific watercourses and municipalities