Heat Warning Port Stanley
Heat Warning Issued by Environment Canada

News

Environment Canada

Heat Warning issued at 3:28 PM EDT Friday 22, September 2017 for Rodney - Shedden - Western Elgin County, and St. Thomas - Aylmer - Eastern Elgin County.

Temperatures and humidity are expected to increase this weekend under continued sunny skies. Maximum humidex values are forecast to approach 40 on both Saturday and Sunday, and the unseasonably warm temperatures and humidity are likely to persist into early next week.

Extreme heat affects everyone.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Reduce your heat risk. Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.

Seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, shower or bath, or air-conditioned spot like a public building.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.cpio-tempetes-ospc-storms.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.


Last Updated: Friday, 22 September 2017 16:34:02 PM EST

