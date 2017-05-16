Open Daily

Traditionally, the long weekend in May for most people, has become the official time of the year to chase away cooler temperatures and to welcome those incredible warm days of summer that are just around the corner. For many local businesses this weekend will be the beginning of a hopefully lucrative warm weather tourist season. Also this weekend, a silent auction begins on Saturday May 20th at the Port Stanley Art Emporium, all for a worthy cause, in support of the Alzheimer's Society.

Some new Beach Vendors will also be open along the beach walkway, and starting this year Parasailing, a new activity for thrill seeking tourists, will be offered by Port Stanley Parasail. Tickets will be available in front of Lakeview Pizza on the beach, with boat boarding just north of the new boat house in Hofhuis Park.

This weekend starting May 19th, 2017 will be the official opening of the boat launch and paid parking will be in effect for all Municipal parking lots in Port Stanley. As for many of the ongoing Municipal Projects underway in Port Stanley, the Municipality is doing it's best to have as many completed for this anticipated busy long weekend as possible.

The weather outlook for the weekend looks pretty good so far, with mostly sunny skies and highs of 23 degrees Celsius for Friday and Saturday, and then a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers on Sunday. Keep your fingers crossed, and don't be shy, come to Port Stanley, for a great time, experience the best, for most will agree, that what happens here, happens only in Port Stanley.