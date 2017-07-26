THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Celebrating Ontario's 150th By Crossing Great Lakes' Communities By Bike

A Sold-Out Great Waterfront Trail Adventure Showcases Ontario's World-Class Cycling Destination; Connects 150 Cyclists to Communities between Point Pelee and Rouge Park

Cyclists from across Canada and the U.S. are packing for a seven-day cycling holiday that will take them across Canada's Great Lakes Waterfront trail, on the Great Waterfront Trail Adventure (GTWA). From August 6 - 12, 150 cyclists will ride 550 km from Point Pelee National Park on Lake Erie, to the Rouge National Urban Park on Lake Ontario, enjoying a different section of the 2,100 km Trail each day.

Distances between destinations vary from 40 km to 105 km, and the riders will have time to explore National parks, shop, enjoy craft beers, local wines and food while taking in the history of the Great Lakes communities. A full itinerary of the GWTA can be found here.

"Canada has a history of creating paths and connecting communities, and in the 10th Great Waterfront Trail Adventure, we celebrate our heritage through cycling along the extraordinary Great Lakes coast," says Marlaine Koehler, Executive Director, Waterfront Regeneration Trust. "This year, the GWTA is showcasing 24 of the Trail's 114 communities from National Park to National Urban Park, where participants will stay, explore and discover what makes each of these communities so unique."

The Great Lakes Waterfront Trail is recognized as an Inaugural Trail of Distinction by the Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport;

The Trail also uses signed paths and roads to connect 114 communities and First Nations along three of Canada's GreatLakes and the St. Lawrence River;

The Trail was created to protect and connect the world's largest group of freshwater lakes, and in the coming year will add another 650 km by expanding into Manitoulin Island, Huron, Bruce and Grey counties with support from the Province;

New to the Trail this year is a partnership with the Waterfront Regeneration Trust and Metrolinx, resulting in Trail to GO - a program that connects 11 GO Stations to 300 km of Great Lakes Waterfront Trail between Niagara and Whitby, promoting greater Trail accessibility for explorers of all ages.

About the Great Waterfront Trail Adventure

The Great Waterfront Trail Adventure is an annual, fully supported, recreational cycling holiday hosted by the Waterfront Regeneration Trust (WRT) with its community partners that promotes cycling tourism and healthy, active living in Ontario. In its 10th year, the sold-out event also provides daily luggage transportation, mechanical assistance, and designated shuttles.

With a mission to continually improve the Great Lakes Waterfront Trail, the WRT manages a partnership of more than 100 communities, conservation authorities, NGOs and community groups who share a vision for a connected, accessible, revitalized waterfront.

Highlights for the 10th Annual GWTA Include:

Exploration of the southernmost tip of Canada, and experiencing Point Pelee's brand new facilities and cycling trails;

Beaches, beaches and more beaches: From Leamington to Erieau, Rondeau Park to Port Glasgow, Port Stanley, Port Burwell, Turkey Point, beaches across the GTA and at the mouth of the Rouge River in the Rouge National Urban Park;

Craft beer at Bayside Brewing, a visit to Burning Kiln Winery, Toronto's Distillery District;

Glamping and ziplines at Long Point Eco Adventures, Paddleboarding in Port Dover, Indigenous Culture at Mohawk Chapel, and industial heritage in Tannery Park;

Travelling along a portion of the 460 km Greenbelt Route-another iconic cycling experience through Ontario's protected countryside.

Visiting the new Trillium Park on grounds of the former Ontario Place. Taking in Toronto's nightlife in the Distillery District or the new Waterfront Night Market at the Hearn Generating Station in Toronto.

For more information, please visit http://www.waterfronttrail.org/

