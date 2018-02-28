St. Thomas Labour Council Wants you to Go with the Flow!

In Support of United Way Elgin Middlesex and Tampon Tuesday

St. Thomas, ON – The St Thomas and District Labour council is supporting United Way Elgin Middlesex as they Go with the Flow for the month of March.

United way believes women should not have to choose between food and feminine hygiene products. Sadly, many women living in our community face this decision every month. United Way's community partners report an increasing need for these products, yet for some women suffering from poverty, they continue to remain a luxury.

That's why Labour United and GenNext, in partnership with Tampon Tuesday's, Mandi Fields, are working together to ensure women have access to the products they need. Tampon Tuesday, an initiative centered on levelling the playing field for women who struggle to afford these items, has met with great support. But the need for these products continues for many women each month.

This year marks United Way's Elgin Middlesex's first annual feminine hygiene product drive and we ask that you consider joining them to help even the odds for women suffering from poverty and homelessness.

Collected feminine products will be sorted and delivered by volunteers at the end of March before they are distributed to agencies and families living right in our community.

Help our community Go with the Flow and ensure all women have access to the items they need.

If you would like to host a drive, donate feminine hygiene products, have any questions, or would like to learn how to get more involved, please feel free to contact Dani Bartlett

519-438-1723 ext. 232

Cell 519-860-9031

