background0
Wednesday, February 28, 2018 Mostly Cloudy
Special Weather Statement Port Stanley

Port Stanley Festival Theatre
brings you the very best in
professional live summer theatre.
Port Stanley Foodland
BRENDA CREEDEN RE/MAX Sales
Port Stanley Festival Theatre 2018 Season
Century 21 First Canadian Corp
Jeff Yurek, MPP
Weekly Cottage Rental, Port Stanley, Ontario

Port Stanley News RSS Feed News Go with the Flow!

News

Steve Abdey, President St. Thomas & District Labour Council
Go with the Flow

St. Thomas Labour Council Wants you to Go with the Flow!
In Support of United Way Elgin Middlesex and Tampon Tuesday

St. Thomas, ON – The St Thomas and District Labour council is supporting United Way Elgin Middlesex as they Go with the Flow for the month of March.

United way believes women should not have to choose between food and feminine hygiene products. Sadly, many women living in our community face this decision every month. United Way's community partners report an increasing need for these products, yet for some women suffering from poverty, they continue to remain a luxury.

That's why Labour United and GenNext, in partnership with Tampon Tuesday's, Mandi Fields, are working together to ensure women have access to the products they need. Tampon Tuesday, an initiative centered on levelling the playing field for women who struggle to afford these items, has met with great support. But the need for these products continues for many women each month.

This year marks United Way's Elgin Middlesex's first annual feminine hygiene product drive and we ask that you consider joining them to help even the odds for women suffering from poverty and homelessness.

Collected feminine products will be sorted and delivered by volunteers at the end of March before they are distributed to agencies and families living right in our community.

Help our community Go with the Flow and ensure all women have access to the items they need.

If you would like to host a drive, donate feminine hygiene products, have any questions, or would like to learn how to get more involved, please feel free to contact Dani Bartlett
519-438-1723 ext. 232
Cell 519-860-9031


Last Updated: Wednesday, 28 February 2018 13:28:57 PM EST

Save Money!

Shop

PORT STANLEY
FOODLAND

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Get Air Miles!

CURRENT STORE HOURS
Sun: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Mon - Fri: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Lepine

Follow Us

Wednesday, February 28, 2018 | | Welcome Guest !

World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com

Copyright © 2004 - 2018 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695