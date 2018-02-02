Glanworth Bridge Saved

February 2, 2018 - ST. Thomas - Last night the Ministry of Transportation (MTO)
unveiled updated designs for the interchange on Highway 4 at Highway 401. Previous
plans called for the removal of the Glanworth Bridge, which served as a thruway
for agricultural equipment. The Glanworth Bridge's primary purpose was to offer
an alternative roadway for oversized farm vehicles instead of the area's busy highways.
Working together, MPP Jeff Yurek, farmers, the agricultural industry and local community
members called on the government to review their decision based on the fact the
MTO failed to consult with area residents.
"I am thankful our community rallied together to pressure the Government to retain
the Glanworth Bridge. I believe the new design ensures the safe movement of our
agricultural produce. Large farm equipment will stay off our busy highways and keep
our motorists and those operating farm equipment safe." stated MPP Jeff Yurek.
"It is disappointing the Liberal government originally went ahead with the original
designs without consulting with area residents and those who use Glanworth Drive.
Money and time would have been saved if they had properly consulted from the beginning.
I hope they have learned their lesson" noted Yurek
After public review of the new designs, the Ministry of Transportation will finalize
the plan for the redesign of the interchange.