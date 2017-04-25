THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Ontario Basic Income Pilot to Launch in Thunder Bay, Hamilton and Lindsay
April 24, 2017 - Ontario is launching a pilot project to assess whether a basic
income can better support vulnerable workers, improve health and education outcomes
for people on low incomes, and help ensure that everyone shares in Ontario's economic
growth.
Premier Kathleen Wynne announced details of the Ontario Basic Income Pilot (OBIP)
project today at LiUNA Station in Hamilton. The three-year study will test how a
basic income might expand opportunities and job prospects of those living on low
incomes while providing greater security for them and their families.
Ontario's economy is in a relatively strong position, however many people in the
province are not feeling that growth in their everyday lives. People are struggling
to keep up with the rising cost of living and facing "precarious employment" with
little job security or benefits. This pilot will study whether a basic income can
bridge that gap and give people the security and opportunity they need to achieve
their potential.
Three regions will take part in the study. Pilots will start in late spring in Hamilton,
including Brantford and Brant County; and in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area.
The third pilot will start by this fall in Lindsay.
The Basic Income model Ontario has developed will ensure that eligible participants
receive:
- Up to $16,989 per year for a single person, less 50 per cent of any earned income
- Up to $24,027 per year for a couple, less 50 per cent of any earned income
- Up to an additional $6,000 per year for a person with a disability.
A basic income supports people to begin or continue working, or to further their
education. Participants in the pilot will be able to increase their total income
by combining a basic income with 50 cents from every dollar they earn at work.
Through this pilot, people who earn less than the basic income amount through employment
will receive regular payments to help them better afford basic needs such as housing
and food. The three test regions will host 4,000 participants eligible to receive
a basic income payment, between the ages of 18 to 64. By late spring, people in
these areas will begin receiving information about the pilot and how to participate.
The province is partnering with these communities and other experts to make sure
that the Ontario Basic Income Pilot is fair, effective, and scientifically valid.
Ontario is also in the early stages of planning a separate, parallel First Nations
Basic Income Pilot, co-created and designed with First Nations partners.
Our approach to basic income is a simplified way to deliver income support that
provides a floor under which nobody can fall, regardless of their circumstances.
The design was based on
advice received from Special Advisor on Basic Income, Hugh Segal, who delivered
his report in November. It was also informed by the thousands of people and organizations
we heard from during our
province-wide consultations.
Ensuring everyone has the opportunity to reach their potential is part of our plan
to create jobs, grow our economy and help people in their everyday lives.
Quotes " Everyone should benefit from Ontario's economic growth. A basic
income will support people in our province who are reaching for a better life. It
gives people the security of knowing they can cover their basic needs and the ability
to earn more through work. I believe this pilot is one way that government can be
a force for good, and I am excited that Ontario is a leader in piloting this approach
to help more people in our province get ahead and stay ahead." - Kathleen Wynne
Premier of Ontario
" The Ontario Basic Income Pilot will be testing a new approach to income support
in a careful, step-by-step way to ensure we get it right. We are starting small,
and using the lessons learned as we build the pilot out in further phases. Our goal
is to better understand whether this approach could help people living on low incomes
in their everyday lives." - Dr. Helena Jaczek Minister of Community and Social Services
" Every person struggling in poverty is a person denied the ability to reach for
a better life. The Basic Income Pilot will help us test ways to make everyday life
easier for Ontarians by removing barriers that still stand in the way of improved
health, employment and housing for too many among us. Testing a Basic Income is
just one way we're working to ensure that every family has the dignity and security
of a life free from poverty." - Chris Ballard Minister Responsible for the Poverty
Reduction Strategy
Quick Facts
- Ontario is one of a number of places, including Finland, Kenya and the Netherlands,
that have launched or are considering a basic income program.
- People eligible for the Ontario Basic Income Pilot will be randomly chosen to receive
the basic income or to be part of a control group who don't receive it.
- People receiving support through Ontario Works who enter the pilot will continue
to receive the Ontario Drug Benefit, and people on the Ontario Disability Support
Program will continue to receive the Ontario Drug Benefit and dental benefits.
- A single person earning $10,000 per year from a part-time job would receive an additional
$11,989 in basic income ($16,989 less 50% of their earned income), for a total income
of $21,989.
- A third-party research consortium that will evaluate the study will be announced
shortly. The province will form an advisory group with research and evaluation experts
to ensure that the pilot is conducted with the utmost integrity, rigour and ethical
standards.
Learn More