Generosity at it's Finest, McCaig Family Supports STEGH's Great Expansion

St. Thomas, ON – "It's OUR Hospital" instills a sense of community, of pride, and
the importance of supporting patient care excellence at the St. Thomas Elgin General
Hospital. On Wednesday, April 26th, 2017 STEGH Foundation representatives were joined
by local donors Bob and Janet McCaig to celebrate their generous gift of $1,000,000
towards STEGH's Great Expansion.
"A final push by everyone in our community – with the dollars that you can afford,
will put our fundraising efforts well over the top – I would encourage everyone
to give themselves that 'feel good feeling' by participating in this final half
million dollar goal," explains Bob McCaig, community member and donor.
Construction of the new three storey tower is well underway. Located on the northwest
corner of our current location, the new addition will house an Emergency Department,
Surgical Suites, a permanent home for our Mental Health Unit, as well as a Medical
Device Reprocessing Department. In addition to this project, the STEGH Foundation
is also raising money for a new CT Scanner which is onsite and operational.
The Great Expansion will enable STEGH to keep pace with a dynamic and changing healthcare
system, and provide our community with a local state-of-the-art healthcare facility.
As a Provincial leader in ER wait times, the Great Expansion will only improve an
increasingly high-performing Hospital.
"What an incredible commitment to patient care excellence at OUR Hospital. Bob and
Janet are the living definition of generous," explains Paul Jenkins, Executive Director.
"This gift is generosity at its finest. Bob and Janet have certainly understood
the importance of this project for themselves, but also for the entire community.
We are so grateful for their support."
On November 17th, 2015 the Hospital, the Foundation, donors, good friends, and neighbours
celebrated ground-breaking for the Great Expansion. Construction is well underway,
and completion of the new addition is expected in November 2017. The Foundation
is leading the $16 million capital campaign to help fund the 'Great Expansion',
and with the kind assistance of our generous donors like the McCaig's, the Foundation
has raised more than $15 million to date.
The community is invited to join with our good corporate citizens in support of
the incredible transformations taking place at STEGH. There are many ways for individuals,
businesses and civic organizations to get involved and the best place to start is
by visiting ItsOURHospital.ca.
Since 1985, the STEGH Foundation has played an integral role in supporting patient
care excellence at the St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital by independently raising
funds to acquire patient care equipment, support educational endeavours, and upgrade
the Hospital's physical facilities. Our Mission is to partner with the community
to support our award-winning Hospital in the delivery of an excellent patient care
experience. ItsOURHospital.ca
The St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital is a 155-bed facility providing comprehensive
24-hour coverage in Internal Medicine, Surgery, Obstetrics, Paediatrics, Anaesthesia,
Emergency, and Family Medicine. More than 800 people work at STEGH, including over
200 credentialed Professional Staff who provide in-Hospital care ensuring that we
provide the highest quality of care to each and every patient that walks through
our doors. As a fully accredited Hospital, we are proud to serve the City of St.
Thomas and all eight municipalities within the County of Elgin. STEGH.on.ca