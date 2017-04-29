Generosity at it's Finest, McCaig Family Supports STEGH's Great Expansion

In the photo, Janet and Bob McCaig present the "Big Cheque" to Bryan White, President, Steelway and Campaign Volunteer (left), along with Ken Monteith, Campaign Chair (right).

St. Thomas, ON – "It's OUR Hospital" instills a sense of community, of pride, and the importance of supporting patient care excellence at the St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital. On Wednesday, April 26th, 2017 STEGH Foundation representatives were joined by local donors Bob and Janet McCaig to celebrate their generous gift of $1,000,000 towards STEGH's Great Expansion.

"A final push by everyone in our community – with the dollars that you can afford, will put our fundraising efforts well over the top – I would encourage everyone to give themselves that 'feel good feeling' by participating in this final half million dollar goal," explains Bob McCaig, community member and donor.

Construction of the new three storey tower is well underway. Located on the northwest corner of our current location, the new addition will house an Emergency Department, Surgical Suites, a permanent home for our Mental Health Unit, as well as a Medical Device Reprocessing Department. In addition to this project, the STEGH Foundation is also raising money for a new CT Scanner which is onsite and operational.

The Great Expansion will enable STEGH to keep pace with a dynamic and changing healthcare system, and provide our community with a local state-of-the-art healthcare facility. As a Provincial leader in ER wait times, the Great Expansion will only improve an increasingly high-performing Hospital.

"What an incredible commitment to patient care excellence at OUR Hospital. Bob and Janet are the living definition of generous," explains Paul Jenkins, Executive Director. "This gift is generosity at its finest. Bob and Janet have certainly understood the importance of this project for themselves, but also for the entire community. We are so grateful for their support."

On November 17th, 2015 the Hospital, the Foundation, donors, good friends, and neighbours celebrated ground-breaking for the Great Expansion. Construction is well underway, and completion of the new addition is expected in November 2017. The Foundation is leading the $16 million capital campaign to help fund the 'Great Expansion', and with the kind assistance of our generous donors like the McCaig's, the Foundation has raised more than $15 million to date.

The community is invited to join with our good corporate citizens in support of the incredible transformations taking place at STEGH. There are many ways for individuals, businesses and civic organizations to get involved and the best place to start is by visiting ItsOURHospital.ca.

Since 1985, the STEGH Foundation has played an integral role in supporting patient care excellence at the St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital by independently raising funds to acquire patient care equipment, support educational endeavours, and upgrade the Hospital's physical facilities. Our Mission is to partner with the community to support our award-winning Hospital in the delivery of an excellent patient care experience. ItsOURHospital.ca

The St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital is a 155-bed facility providing comprehensive 24-hour coverage in Internal Medicine, Surgery, Obstetrics, Paediatrics, Anaesthesia, Emergency, and Family Medicine. More than 800 people work at STEGH, including over 200 credentialed Professional Staff who provide in-Hospital care ensuring that we provide the highest quality of care to each and every patient that walks through our doors. As a fully accredited Hospital, we are proud to serve the City of St. Thomas and all eight municipalities within the County of Elgin. STEGH.on.ca