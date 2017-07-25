THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Select a Viewing Option
St. Thomas, July 25, 2017 - $69,000 has been awarded through the Ontario Arts Council
to local arts groups and individuals, Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Jeff Yurek announced
today.
Project grants include:
"These organizations and individuals are vital to the vibrant arts and culture community
we’re fortunate to have in Elgin-Middlesex-London. My congratulations and thanks
go out to all of them," concluded Yurek.
