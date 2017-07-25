THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

background0
Constituency Office of Jeff Yurek, MPP
Funding for Local Arts Organizations

St. Thomas, July 25, 2017 - $69,000 has been awarded through the Ontario Arts Council to local arts groups and individuals, Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Jeff Yurek announced today.

Project grants include:

  • $36,100 to the Port Stanley Festival Theatre for their Theatre Organizations program;
  • $10,000 to Tangled London in Thorndale, for their Media Arts Projects program;
  • $8,000 to VibraFusionLab in Thorndale, for their Media Arts Projects program;
  • $1,500 to Kevin Lamure for exhibition assistance;
  • $11,900 to Katherine Medlyn for arts education projects; and
  • $1,500 to Grant Munroe for his Writers’ Reserve program.

"These organizations and individuals are vital to the vibrant arts and culture community we’re fortunate to have in Elgin-Middlesex-London. My congratulations and thanks go out to all of them," concluded Yurek.


