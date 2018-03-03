Fourth Annual Port Stanley Polar Bear Dip

Welcome to Little Beach in Port Stanley, Ontario, site of the 4th Annual Port Stanley Polar Bear Dip in Lake Erie. The weather this March 3, 2018 morning was near perfect with clear sunny skies, with temperatures at the 11:00 a.m. Dipping time hovering around minus 2 Celsius and rising throughout this morning's event. This fundraising event, was put on by Childcan (The Childhood Cancer Research Association) and the Port Stanley Firefighters Association.

Last year's open water made it easy for the Polar Dippers, but this year there was still a lot of floating ice along the Little Beach shoreline. Before the event got started the Port Stanley Fire Rescue dressed in their cold water rescue gear had to clear a safe path through the ice for those Polar Dippers to get into the water.

With the Port Stanley Fire Rescue in the water wearing wet suits, teams with names like Ice ice babies, Freezin For A Reason - Mad For Maddie, Logan's Heroes, Celina's Stormtroopers, Shock and Thaw, Ice Holes!, Chill Seekers, Quinton's little fighters, Shrivel Me Tenders, Freezin' for Lorelai, Rivers Erie Dippers, Port Stanley Beach Rescue, Jax's Jumpers, The Witty Travellers, The Dippers, River's Shiver Dippers, Team Ber, 4 the LUV of MIKE, The Carpenters, and Port Stanley Home Hardware took their turn at some Cold Water Dipping!

All teams ran into the icy water, with cheers from the crowd, with some brave souls plunging completely under the frigid liquid. And even on the way out, most of those brave souls had a shivering grin on their faces, showing that cool feeling of satisfaction that they took the plunge, all for a great cause, to help children in need.

This year Childcan set their fund raising goal at $35,000.00 for this event, and through the Polar Bear Dipping efforts of 29 Teams, 174 Participants, numerous ChildCan, and Port Stanley Firefighters Association volunteers, this event raised over $55,000.00 in pledges and donations for a great cause.

Childhood Cancer Research Association

Funds raised will support the programs and services Childcan provides to families and children who are coping with a diagnosis of childhood cancer.

Childcan is an incorporated, registered, community-based charity which has been supporting children and their families through childhood cancer since 1974. Located in London, Childcan serves children who have been diagnosed at Children's Hospital, London Health Sciences Centre, a tertiary care referral centre serving 550,000+ children from south-western and north-western Ontario.

Today, 10,000 Canadian children and their families are living with childhood cancer; over 4,000 of them are in Ontario. This year alone, there will be 1,700 Canadian children newly diagnosed and 25% of them will not survive. Two-thirds of the survivors will live with the long term side effects of their treatment.

Childcan's programs and services provide families with the emotional, social and financial support for their most pressing needs: hospital parking passes and meal vouchers, individual financial assistance, support groups, family fun days, post-secondary bursaries, novel research and so much more.

Please visit www.childcan.com for more information.