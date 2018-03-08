background0
Found Human Remains In The Municipality Of Central Elgin

News

Provincial Constable Jay Denorer, OPP
Found Human Remains In The Municipality Of Central Elgin

Elgin County, ON, March 8, 2018 - On March 6, 2018, Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of human remains found in the area of Turner Road in the Municipality of Central Elgin.

The investigation is currently being conducted by the Elgin County Crime Unit with the assistance of the OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS), the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Central Elgin Fire Department.

The identity of the remains is unknown at this time and the area is undergoing forensic examination. The investigation continues under the direction of Case Manager, Detective Inspector Andy Raffay of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

A post mortem has been scheduled for today. The investigation is in the early stages and a follow up media release will be issued when further details are available.

Anyone with knowledge of this incident is asked to contact the Elgin County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 -TIPS (8477), or submit an online tip at www.londoncrimestoppers.com, where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.

