THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

London, Ontario – He could stop a 100 mph slapshot, but not the anxiety and depression that haunted him on and off the ice. Former NHL goaltender and coach, Clint Malarchuk, will share his extraordinary journey from his battle with alcoholism and an attempt on his own life to his ongoing mental health advocacy at this year's Breakfast of Champions.

Malarchuk played 11 seasons in the NHL for the Quebec Nordiques, Washington Capitals and Buffalo Sabres. During an infamous game in 1989, he survived a gruesome on-ice incident when another player's skate blade accidentally severed his carotid artery in a scrum around the goal crease. Although he was back on the ice ten days later, Malarchuk still experiences post-traumatic stress disorder from the nearly lethal injury.

What: Breakfast of Champions

When: Tuesday, May 8, 2018 from 7:30 to 9:00 a.m.

Where: London Convention Centre

Breakfast of Champions is presented by St. Joseph's Health Care Foundation in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Middlesex. The event raises funds to support mental health programs through St. Joseph's Health Care Foundation. It will also shine a spotlight on individuals and organizations making great strides to advance mental health in London and region through the CMHA Middlesex Champion of Mental Health Awards.

Tickets for the event can be purchased for $75 per person or $750 for a table of ten by calling 519 646-6085 or visiting www.sjhcfoundation.org/breakfast-champions.

Canadian Mental Health Association Middlesex (www.cmhamiddlesex.ca/)

The Canadian Mental Health Association Middlesex provides community-based mental health services, housing supports, outreach and education through many locations across London, Middlesex, Strathroy, Exeter and Goderich. We promote mental wellness through responsive and innovative services and empower individuals on their recovery journey. The vision of CMHA Middlesex is an inclusive community with mental health and wellbeing for all.

St. Joseph's Health Care Foundation (www.sjhcfoundation.org)

St. Joseph's Health Care Foundation gathers, grows and grants philanthropic funds to enable St. Joseph's Health Care London to pursue excellence in care, teaching and research. Through donor support, the foundation contributes to advances in the delivery of patient care, specialized equipment, research initiatives and capital funds at St. Joseph's Hospital, Parkwood Institute, Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care, Southwest Centre for Forensic Mental Health Care and Lawson Health Research Institute. As one of the largest charitable organizations in Southwestern Ontario, St. Joseph's Health Care Foundation is an accredited member of Imagine Canada's Standards Program, which recognizes the foundation's commitment to ethical fundraising and donor accountability.