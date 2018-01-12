background0
Friday, January 12, 2018
Port Stanley

Port Stanley News RSS Feed News Flood Warning Issued For Kettle Creek Watershed With Specific Concerns For The Port Stanley Area

News

Kettle Creek Conservation Authority
Flood Warning Issued For Kettle Creek Watershed With Specific Concerns For The Port Stanley Area

St. Thomas - Kettle Creek Conservation Authority is issuing the following flood warning for residents of the Kettle Creek Watershed with specific concerns for the Port Stanley area. The main flood potential at this point is ice jamming.

"The creek peaked and overcame its banks in the Upper Kettle Creek branches early this morning," says Jennifer Dow water conservation supervisor. "We expect the creek levels to peak in Port Stanley later this afternoon as temperatures are expected to drop rapidly, which should lower the risk of additional run off."

Lowland flooding has occurred and further is expected as culverts struggle to keep up to the water flow.

There is ice jamming occurring in Port Stanley which is contributing to rising creek levels. As of 10:00 a.m. this morning, the ice is starting to break up just upstream of the lift bridge. Residents should be aware that ice jams may cause rapid backwater effects and may quickly create flooding situations.

Residents are advised to stay away from all waterways. Banks are extremely slippery and unstable and when combined with cold moving water pose a serious hazard.

This advisory will remain in effect for the next 1 – 2 days. Other updates will be provided if circumstance warrant.

The Kettle Creek Conservation Authority issues three levels of messages:

  • Watershed Conditions Statement (Previously High Water Safety Bulletin): a general notice of weather conditions that could pose a risk to personal safety or which have the potential to lead to flooding. There are two variations of these:
    • Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety: High flows, unsafe banks, melting ice or other factors could be dangerous for recreational users such as anglers, canoeists, hikers, children, pets, etc. Flooding is not expected
    • Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook: Early notice of the potential for flooding based on weather forecasts calling for heavy rain, snow melt, high wind or other conditions that could lead to high runoff, cause ice jams, lakeshore flooding or erosion.
  • Flood Watch (Previously Flood Advisory): Flooding is possible in specific watercourses or municipalities. Municipalities, emergency services and individual landowners in flood-prone areas should prepare.
  • Flood Warning (No change): Flooding is imminent or already occurring in specific watercourses or municipalities. Municipalities and individuals should take action to deal with flood conditions. This may include road closures and evacuations.

Last Updated: Friday, 12 January 2018 12:18:14 PM EST

Friday, January 12, 2018 | | Welcome Guest !

