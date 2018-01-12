Flood Warning Issued For Kettle Creek Watershed With Specific Concerns For The Port Stanley Area

St. Thomas - Kettle Creek Conservation Authority is issuing the following flood warning for residents of the Kettle Creek Watershed with specific concerns for the Port Stanley area. The main flood potential at this point is ice jamming.

"The creek peaked and overcame its banks in the Upper Kettle Creek branches early this morning," says Jennifer Dow water conservation supervisor. "We expect the creek levels to peak in Port Stanley later this afternoon as temperatures are expected to drop rapidly, which should lower the risk of additional run off."

Lowland flooding has occurred and further is expected as culverts struggle to keep up to the water flow.

There is ice jamming occurring in Port Stanley which is contributing to rising creek levels. As of 10:00 a.m. this morning, the ice is starting to break up just upstream of the lift bridge. Residents should be aware that ice jams may cause rapid backwater effects and may quickly create flooding situations.

Residents are advised to stay away from all waterways. Banks are extremely slippery and unstable and when combined with cold moving water pose a serious hazard.

This advisory will remain in effect for the next 1 – 2 days. Other updates will be provided if circumstance warrant.

