Flood Warning Issued For Kettle Creek Watershed With Specific Concerns For The Port Stanley Area

St. Thomas - Kettle Creek Conservation Authority is issuing the following flood
warning for residents of the Kettle Creek Watershed with specific concerns for the
Port Stanley area. The main flood potential at this point is ice jamming.
"The creek peaked and overcame its banks in the Upper Kettle Creek branches early
this morning," says Jennifer Dow water conservation supervisor. "We expect the creek
levels to peak in Port Stanley later this afternoon as temperatures are expected
to drop rapidly, which should lower the risk of additional run off."
Lowland flooding has occurred and further is expected as culverts struggle to keep
up to the water flow.
There is ice jamming occurring in Port Stanley which is contributing to rising creek
levels. As of 10:00 a.m. this morning, the ice is starting to break up just upstream
of the lift bridge. Residents should be aware that ice jams may cause rapid backwater
effects and may quickly create flooding situations.
Residents are advised to stay away from all waterways. Banks are extremely slippery
and unstable and when combined with cold moving water pose a serious hazard.
This advisory will remain in effect for the next 1 – 2 days. Other updates will
be provided if circumstance warrant.
The Kettle Creek Conservation Authority issues three levels of messages:
- Watershed Conditions Statement (Previously High Water Safety Bulletin): a general
notice of weather conditions that could pose a risk to personal safety or which
have the potential to lead to flooding. There are two variations of these:
- Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety: High flows, unsafe banks, melting
ice or other factors could be dangerous for recreational users such as anglers,
canoeists, hikers, children, pets, etc. Flooding is not expected
- Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook: Early notice of the potential for
flooding based on weather forecasts calling for heavy rain, snow melt, high wind
or other conditions that could lead to high runoff, cause ice jams, lakeshore flooding
or erosion.
- Flood Watch (Previously Flood Advisory): Flooding is possible in specific watercourses
or municipalities. Municipalities, emergency services and individual landowners
in flood-prone areas should prepare.
- Flood Warning (No change): Flooding is imminent or already occurring in specific
watercourses or municipalities. Municipalities and individuals should take action
to deal with flood conditions. This may include road closures and evacuations.