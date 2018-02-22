February 22, 2018 - St. Thomas - The watershed has received approximately 59 millimetres
of precipitation over the last three days and most of the snow pack has melted.
Water levels peaked Tuesday evening and receded quickly into Wednesday morning.
Areas in the watershed that had experienced flooding, for example, VA Barrie Park,
Parkins Road and Waterworks Park in St. Thomas have returned to normal.
“Even though water levels are dropping, flows are still higher than normal and are
expected to stay high into the weekend,“ says Jennifer Dow, water conservation supervisor.
“Floodplains and other low lying areas are dangerous and extra caution is encouraged
for public safety.“
The public is reminded to exercise extreme caution around all water bodies. Banks
adjacent to rivers and creeks are very slippery at this time and, when combined
with cold, fast-moving water, pose a serious hazard. Parents are encouraged to keep
their children and pets away from all watercourses and off frozen water bodies.
This statement will remain in effect until Monday February 26, 2018.
The Kettle Creek Conservation Authority issues three levels of messages:
- Watershed Conditions Statement (Previously High Water Safety Bulletin): a general
notice of weather conditions that could pose a risk to personal safety or which
have the potential to lead to flooding. There are two variations of these:
- Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety: High flows, unsafe banks, melting
ice or other factors could be dangerous for recreational users such as anglers,
canoeists, hikers, children, pets, etc. Flooding is not expected
- Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook: Early notice of the potential for
flooding based on weather forecasts calling for heavy rain, snow melt, high wind
or other conditions that could lead to high runoff, cause ice jams, lakeshore flooding
or erosion.
- Flood Watch (Previously Flood Advisory): Flooding is possible in specific watercourses
or municipalities. Municipalities, emergency services and individual landowners
in flood-prone areas should prepare.
- Flood Warning (No change): Flooding is imminent or already occurring in specific
watercourses or municipalities. Municipalities and individuals should take action
to deal with flood conditions. This may include road closures and evacuations.