February 22, 2018 - St. Thomas - The watershed has received approximately 59 millimetres of precipitation over the last three days and most of the snow pack has melted.

Water levels peaked Tuesday evening and receded quickly into Wednesday morning. Areas in the watershed that had experienced flooding, for example, VA Barrie Park, Parkins Road and Waterworks Park in St. Thomas have returned to normal.

“Even though water levels are dropping, flows are still higher than normal and are expected to stay high into the weekend,“ says Jennifer Dow, water conservation supervisor. “Floodplains and other low lying areas are dangerous and extra caution is encouraged for public safety.“

The public is reminded to exercise extreme caution around all water bodies. Banks adjacent to rivers and creeks are very slippery at this time and, when combined with cold, fast-moving water, pose a serious hazard. Parents are encouraged to keep their children and pets away from all watercourses and off frozen water bodies.

This statement will remain in effect until Monday February 26, 2018.

The Kettle Creek Conservation Authority issues three levels of messages: