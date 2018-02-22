background0
Thursday, February 22, 2018 Mainly Sunny

Sherri Smith from A State of Bliss
will be offering 3 class times for yoga
in the basement Co-Exist Yoga Studio
at the Kettle Creek Inn.
Port Stanley Foodland
Remax Sales Richard and Helen Haddow
Molly Maid
Flowers by Rosita
Elgin Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Pennies for Memories

Port Stanley News RSS Feed News Flood warning downgraded in Kettle Creek watershed to Water Conditions Statement-Water Safety

News

Luiza Moczarski, Kettle Creek Conservation Authority
Flood warning downgraded in Kettle Creek watershed to Water Conditions StatementWater Safety

February 22, 2018 - St. Thomas - The watershed has received approximately 59 millimetres of precipitation over the last three days and most of the snow pack has melted.

Water levels peaked Tuesday evening and receded quickly into Wednesday morning. Areas in the watershed that had experienced flooding, for example, VA Barrie Park, Parkins Road and Waterworks Park in St. Thomas have returned to normal.

“Even though water levels are dropping, flows are still higher than normal and are expected to stay high into the weekend,“ says Jennifer Dow, water conservation supervisor. “Floodplains and other low lying areas are dangerous and extra caution is encouraged for public safety.“

The public is reminded to exercise extreme caution around all water bodies. Banks adjacent to rivers and creeks are very slippery at this time and, when combined with cold, fast-moving water, pose a serious hazard. Parents are encouraged to keep their children and pets away from all watercourses and off frozen water bodies.

This statement will remain in effect until Monday February 26, 2018.

The Kettle Creek Conservation Authority issues three levels of messages:

  • Watershed Conditions Statement (Previously High Water Safety Bulletin): a general notice of weather conditions that could pose a risk to personal safety or which have the potential to lead to flooding. There are two variations of these:
    • Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety: High flows, unsafe banks, melting ice or other factors could be dangerous for recreational users such as anglers, canoeists, hikers, children, pets, etc. Flooding is not expected
    • Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook: Early notice of the potential for flooding based on weather forecasts calling for heavy rain, snow melt, high wind or other conditions that could lead to high runoff, cause ice jams, lakeshore flooding or erosion.
  • Flood Watch (Previously Flood Advisory): Flooding is possible in specific watercourses or municipalities. Municipalities, emergency services and individual landowners in flood-prone areas should prepare.
  • Flood Warning (No change): Flooding is imminent or already occurring in specific watercourses or municipalities. Municipalities and individuals should take action to deal with flood conditions. This may include road closures and evacuations.

Last Updated: Thursday, 22 February 2018 14:38:59 PM EST

Save Money!

Shop

PORT STANLEY
FOODLAND

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Get Air Miles!

CURRENT STORE HOURS
Sun: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Mon - Fri: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Lepine

Follow Us

Thursday, February 22, 2018 | | Welcome Guest !

World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com

Copyright © 2004 - 2018 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695