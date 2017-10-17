Flashover Exercises for Central Elgin Firefighters

Monday, October 16, 2017 - Firefighters from all four Central Elgin fire stations
were training at different times this weekend at the Yarmouth Centre Fire Station,
9538 Yarmouth Centre Road with the Dräger Flashover simulator system.
A Flashover is considered to be one of the most dangerous fire phenomena a firefighter
can experience. Flashovers occur when high temperatures in a space results in the
simultaneous ignition of all the combustible contents, and are leading cause of
firefighter injuries and death.
Using the proven Dräger simulator system allows firefighters to gain first-hand
experience in a flashover situation by recognizing conditions that lead up to a
deadly flashover event and learn techniques to delay this phenomenon in a controlled,
and repeatable setting.
The two compartment design creates a safe learning environment where firefighters
can closely observe fire behaviour and learn to recognize the warning signs of a
flashover. The unit has an upper compartment as the burn chamber, and an observation
level, which is three feet below the fire floor, which gives firefighters a safe
vantage point for observing the different stages of a fire as it progresses to flashover.
The Dräger system also reinforces the proper use of personal protective equipment
(PPE) and teaches methods for testing and cooling the environment to delay the onset
of a flashover.