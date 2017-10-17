background0
Tuesday, October 17, 2017 Clear
Port Stanley Beach Hotel Accommodation on Lake Erie's Beach
Port Stanley Foodland
Port Stanley News
Century 21 First Canadian Corp
Port Stanley Festival Theatre 2017 Season
Jeff Yurek, MPP
Port Stanley Foodland - great selection, competitive prices

Port Stanley News RSS Feed News Flashover Exercises for Central Elgin Firefighters

News

by Doug Harvey
Flashover Exercises for Central Elgin Firefighters

Monday, October 16, 2017 - Firefighters from all four Central Elgin fire stations were training at different times this weekend at the Yarmouth Centre Fire Station, 9538 Yarmouth Centre Road with the Dräger Flashover simulator system.

A Flashover is considered to be one of the most dangerous fire phenomena a firefighter can experience. Flashovers occur when high temperatures in a space results in the simultaneous ignition of all the combustible contents, and are leading cause of firefighter injuries and death.

Using the proven Dräger simulator system allows firefighters to gain first-hand experience in a flashover situation by recognizing conditions that lead up to a deadly flashover event and learn techniques to delay this phenomenon in a controlled, and repeatable setting.

The two compartment design creates a safe learning environment where firefighters can closely observe fire behaviour and learn to recognize the warning signs of a flashover. The unit has an upper compartment as the burn chamber, and an observation level, which is three feet below the fire floor, which gives firefighters a safe vantage point for observing the different stages of a fire as it progresses to flashover.

The Dräger system also reinforces the proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and teaches methods for testing and cooling the environment to delay the onset of a flashover.


Last Updated: Monday, 16 October 2017 12:44:49 PM EST

Save Money!

Shop

PORT STANLEY
FOODLAND

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Get Air Miles!

CURRENT STORE HOURS
Sun: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Mon - Fri: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
TJFox

Port Stanley
Fitness Center

The Fitness Gym with a View!

Follow Us

Tuesday, October 17, 2017 | | Welcome Guest !

World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com

Copyright © 2004 - 2017 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695