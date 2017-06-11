background0
Sunday, June 11, 2017
Heat Warning Port Stanley
Port Stanley News RSS Feed News First Heat Warning of 2017

News

Elgin St. Thomas Public Health
First Heat Warning of 2017

Extended Heat Warning for Elgin St. Thomas (June 11 to 13, 2017)

St. Thomas, Ontario, The Health Unit is sending out an Extended Heat Warning because Environment and Climate Change Canada is predicting hot weather between June 11th and 13th. When it is really hot outside, your body may not be able to cool properly. This can lead to heat exhaustion or even heat stroke which can be deadly.

The Health Unit is sending out this extended heat warning because the weather forecast calls for the following conditions three days or more in a row:

  • a daytime high temperature that is above 31 °C without the nighttime temperature cooling down below 20 °C.

Symptoms of heat-related illness may include: rapid breathing, dizziness or fainting, vomiting, rapid heartbeat, and extreme thirst. Your body may make less urine and your urine may be darker in colour.

If you or anyone you take care of has these symptoms, please move to a shaded or air conditioned area, drink plenty of fluids, and rest. Seek medical care if the symptoms don’t go away.

Heat strokes are considered a medical emergency. Call 911 or your local emergency number immediately if you or someone you care for has a high body temperature, is unconscious, confused or has stopped sweating.

Friends, family and neighbors should check on those who may need help keeping cool or taking other preventative actions.

For more information on heat-related illness, visit www.elginhealth.on.ca

Quote

"The elderly, very young and people with chronic illnesses are at higher risk of suffering from heat-related illness," said Dr. Joyce Lock, Medical Officer of Health. "However, even healthy people can be affected if they participate in strenuous activities and do not take precautions."

Quick Facts

Ways to help prevent heat-related illness:

  • Drink plenty of fluids, especially water;
  • Never leave anyone or pets in a parked car;
  • Seek cooler or air conditioned spaces, such as shopping malls, arenas or any other public areas;
  • If you are taking medication or have a health condition, ask your health care practitioner or pharmacist if it increases your health risk in the heat and follow their recommendations;
  • Check on elderly family members and neighbors daily to make sure they are keeping cool;
  • Wear light-weight, loose fitting clothing.
Last Updated: Friday, 09 June 2017 16:59:02 PM EST

