First Annual Bicycle Ride Raises 3,230 for United Way

Central Elgin - The numbers are in and the County of Elgin and the Railway City
Cycling Club are pleased to announce that the Inaugural 2017 Ride Across County
of Elgin (R.A.C.E.) raised $3,230 for the Elgin - St. Thomas United Way.
The event was held on Sunday September 24, 2017 and started at the Elgin County
Administration Building on Sunset Drive. The day kicked off early with Elgin County
Warden Grant Jones presenting the Yellow Jersey to Abe Oudshoorn who had raised
the most money for the event. The 77 participants then embarked on the ride which
allowed participants to choose from several routes of varying lengths and difficulties.
The County of Elgin and the Railway City Cycling Club would like to thank the generous
sponsors and volunteers that made this event such a success. Special thanks go out
to St. Thomas Foodland, Streamliners Espresso Bar, Briwood Farmers Market, Tall
Tales Café, and Shannon's Diner for their support.
