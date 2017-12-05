Fingal 2017 Santa Claus Parade

December 3rd, 2017, Fingal, Ontario - A beautiful sunny day greeted those that came to watch the 2017 Fingal Santa Claus Parade. This holiday season tradition has been celebrated in this Southwold community for 37 years spreading joy across the faces of all that come to watch. The parade draws people from all around the region including Shedden, Dutton, St. Thomas, Port Stanley, and all places in between.

Children of all ages, parents, grandparents, and the young at heart were all lined along the main route on Fingal Line watching the nearly twenty parade participants float by. The parade began with the Elgin County OPP, followed by several Southwold Fire trucks, and marching Southwold Fire Fighters using a Lovedays tow truck for collecting canned goods.

A musical float from the Port Stanley Optimists was next, followed by the Talbot Trail ATV Club trailer and several ATV's, all decked out Christmas style. The judges choice for Best Children's float, Jim's Lawn Care came next, with MyFM Radio following. Another judges choice for Best Marching Group, the 1st Shedden Scouts marched by, followed by horses and wagon of Jack and Annebelle Aithison from Jalna Farms.

Music from the Wrif Wraf Band on the Andrews Sports Equipment float provided some crowd pleasing entertainment to the crowds, followed by judges choice, the Presidents Choice, a float with marchers from the Knox Presbyterian Church.

A monster tractor pulling a float from the Fingal Farm Supply came next, followed by another judges choice this time for Best Service Club, the Talbot Trails Optimists float, next came a 1927 Model T Ford that works part time in the movies.

Always fun was the Optimist Club of Fingal - Shedden, Santa's Workshop that came next, followed by some horses and marchers from the Triple C Saddle Club, and finally the float that everyone was waiting for, the star attraction from the Fingal - Shedden Optimist Club, the Santa Claus float,and then it was all over for another year. After the parade Santa Claus was available at the Knox Presbyterian Church to visit with the children.

Pictures