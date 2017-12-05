Fingal 2017 Santa Claus Parade

December 3rd, 2017, Fingal, Ontario - A beautiful sunny day greeted those that came
to watch the 2017 Fingal Santa Claus Parade. This holiday season tradition has been
celebrated in this Southwold community for 37 years spreading joy across the faces
of all that come to watch. The parade draws people from all around the region including
Shedden, Dutton, St. Thomas, Port Stanley, and all places in between.
Children of all ages, parents, grandparents, and the young at heart were all lined
along the main route on Fingal Line watching the nearly twenty parade participants
float by. The parade began with the Elgin County OPP, followed by several Southwold
Fire trucks, and marching Southwold Fire Fighters using a Lovedays tow truck for
collecting canned goods.
A musical float from the Port Stanley Optimists was next, followed by the Talbot
Trail ATV Club trailer and several ATV's, all decked out Christmas style. The judges
choice for Best Children's float, Jim's Lawn Care came next, with MyFM Radio following.
Another judges choice for Best Marching Group, the 1st Shedden Scouts marched by,
followed by horses and wagon of Jack and Annebelle Aithison from Jalna Farms.
Music from the Wrif Wraf Band on the Andrews Sports Equipment float provided some
crowd pleasing entertainment to the crowds, followed by judges choice, the Presidents
Choice, a float with marchers from the Knox Presbyterian Church.
A monster tractor pulling a float from the Fingal Farm Supply came next, followed
by another judges choice this time for Best Service Club, the Talbot Trails Optimists
float, next came a 1927 Model T Ford that works part time in the movies.
Always fun was the Optimist Club of Fingal - Shedden, Santa's Workshop that came
next, followed by some horses and marchers from the Triple C Saddle Club, and finally
the float that everyone was waiting for, the star attraction from the Fingal - Shedden
Optimist Club, the Santa Claus float,and then it was all over for another year.
After the parade Santa Claus was available at the Knox Presbyterian Church to visit
with the children.
