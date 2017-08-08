THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Lake Erie North Shore Landowners Association welcomes federal and provincial representatives
at monthly forum
Dexter, Ont. (Tues, Aug 8, 2017) - The Lake Erie North Shore Landowners Association
(LENSLA) gathered at Dexter Hall on August 1st to welcome Sandra George of Environment
and Climate Change Canada who presented the Canada-Ontario Draft Action Plan for
Lake Erie to a crowd of over fifty local landowners.
The emphasis of the presentation was on the importance of Lake Erie, the recent
history of the added phosphorous in Lake Erie, the current situation and sources
of excess phosphorus, the negative effects of too much phosphorous, and the likely
government remediation efforts that will be made by the two nations, one province
and four states that share Lake Erie. Also present to answer questions were four
other government representatives from the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources
and Forestry, and the Ontario Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.
Kyle Cronk, the President of the group said: "Our forum further reinforced our strong
message of collaboration and dialogue along with the County of Elgin, Long Point,
Catfish Creek, and Lower Thames Valley conservation authorities on issues surrounding
conservation and landowners."
About the Lake Erie North Shore Landowners Association
The Lake Erie North Shore
Landowners Association (LENSLA) was founded on January 6th, 2016. It is a an association
representing landowners on or near Elgin County’s northern Lake Erie shoreline.
LENSLA boasts local agri-producers, professionals, academics, and retirees among
its diverse membership whose combined property valuations are estimated at over
$34 million dollars. The association meets monthly and conducts advocacy and representations
on a regular basis.