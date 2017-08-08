THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Lake Erie North Shore Landowners Association welcomes federal and provincial representatives at monthly forum

Dexter, Ont. (Tues, Aug 8, 2017) - The Lake Erie North Shore Landowners Association (LENSLA) gathered at Dexter Hall on August 1st to welcome Sandra George of Environment and Climate Change Canada who presented the Canada-Ontario Draft Action Plan for Lake Erie to a crowd of over fifty local landowners.

The emphasis of the presentation was on the importance of Lake Erie, the recent history of the added phosphorous in Lake Erie, the current situation and sources of excess phosphorus, the negative effects of too much phosphorous, and the likely government remediation efforts that will be made by the two nations, one province and four states that share Lake Erie. Also present to answer questions were four other government representatives from the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, and the Ontario Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

Kyle Cronk, the President of the group said: "Our forum further reinforced our strong message of collaboration and dialogue along with the County of Elgin, Long Point, Catfish Creek, and Lower Thames Valley conservation authorities on issues surrounding conservation and landowners."

About the Lake Erie North Shore Landowners Association

The Lake Erie North Shore Landowners Association (LENSLA) was founded on January 6th, 2016. It is a an association representing landowners on or near Elgin County’s northern Lake Erie shoreline. LENSLA boasts local agri-producers, professionals, academics, and retirees among its diverse membership whose combined property valuations are estimated at over $34 million dollars. The association meets monthly and conducts advocacy and representations on a regular basis.