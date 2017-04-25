THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

background0
Tuesday, April 25, 2017 Partly Cloudy
Looking for a Cottage Rental in Port Stanley?
Port Stanley Foodland
BRENDA JOHNSTON RE/MAX Sales
Flowers by Rosita
The Bluffs Golf Club
Elgin Chrysler Dodge Jeep
RE/MAX Centre City Realty Inc. – Above the Crowd!

Port Stanley News RSS Feed News Farm Credit Canada supports Fanshawe Farm Market project

News

Fanshawe College
Farm Credit Canada supports Fanshawe Farm Market project

Innovative research initiative to promote the introduction of new food products at the Horton Farmers' Market in St. Thomas and the Waterford Farmers' Market.

London, Ontario - Farm Credit Canada and Fanshawe College have come together to rethink the development and introduction of new local food products.

Beginning in June 2017, Fanshawe will establish Fanshawe Farm Market booths at two farm markets in southwestern Ontario: the Horton Farmers' Market in St. Thomas and the Waterford Farmers' Market in Norfolk County. The project will involve close collaboration between farmers in the region and Fanshawe faculty and students in the Agri-Business Management program, which is offered at the Simcoe/Norfolk Regional Campus.

The Fanshawe Farm Market booths will provide students the opportunity to introduce new products that farmers or other food-focussed businesses would like to bring to market and also gather feedback and ideas direct from customers on-site. Through this research, students will utilize skills acquired in the Agri-Business Management program, including sales and relationship management, monitoring food safety and traceability and social media marketing. Along with highlighting new local food products and providing market research to producers, the main goal is to support agri-food innovation in southwestern Ontario.

Farm Credit Canada has provided financial support to launch the project and establish the booths. Additionally, contributions have come forward from local community sources, including the City of St. Thomas, St. Thomas Economic Development Corporation, Elgin County and Norfolk County.

"We are very grateful for the support of Farm Credit Canada to help us introduce our Fanshawe Farm Market booths this summer in St. Thomas and Waterford," comments Donna Gates, chair of the Simcoe/Norfolk Regional Campus. "A number of farmers and food processors have come forward with new products for us to showcase. We look forward to introducing these products at the markets and through our social media channels throughout the summer. It has been exciting for Fanshawe to receive support from our partner municipalities and economic development organizations."

Last Updated: Monday, 24 April 2017 11:17:23 AM EST

Save Money!

Shop

PORT STANLEY
FOODLAND

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Get Air Miles!

CURRENT STORE HOURS
Sun: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Mon - Fri: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Ryan's Cellar

combines an intimate and affordable wine making experience. With an extensive variety of wine kits to choose from, you will be sure to find the perfect wine for you. Call today!

519-317-7222

Port Stanley
Fitness Center

The Fitness Gym with a View!

THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

THURSDAY

APRIL 27, 2017

Yellow Perch & Roast Beef Buffet for only $19.99.

Follow Us

Tuesday, April 25, 2017 | | Welcome Guest !

World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com

Copyright © 2004 - 2017 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695