THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Innovative research initiative to promote the introduction of new food products
at the Horton Farmers' Market in St. Thomas and the Waterford Farmers' Market.
London, Ontario - Farm Credit Canada and Fanshawe College have come together to
rethink the development and introduction of new local food products.
Beginning in June 2017, Fanshawe will establish Fanshawe Farm Market booths at two
farm markets in southwestern Ontario: the Horton Farmers' Market in St. Thomas and
the Waterford Farmers' Market in Norfolk County. The project will involve close
collaboration between farmers in the region and Fanshawe faculty and students in
the Agri-Business Management program, which is offered at the Simcoe/Norfolk Regional
Campus.
The Fanshawe Farm Market booths will provide students the opportunity to introduce
new products that farmers or other food-focussed businesses would like to bring
to market and also gather feedback and ideas direct from customers on-site. Through
this research, students will utilize skills acquired in the Agri-Business Management
program, including sales and relationship management, monitoring food safety and
traceability and social media marketing. Along with highlighting new local food
products and providing market research to producers, the main goal is to support
agri-food innovation in southwestern Ontario.
Farm Credit Canada has provided financial support to launch the project and establish
the booths. Additionally, contributions have come forward from local community sources,
including the City of St. Thomas, St. Thomas Economic Development Corporation, Elgin
County and Norfolk County.
"We are very grateful for the support of Farm Credit Canada to help us introduce
our Fanshawe Farm Market booths this summer in St. Thomas and Waterford," comments
Donna Gates, chair of the Simcoe/Norfolk Regional Campus. "A number of farmers and
food processors have come forward with new products for us to showcase. We look
forward to introducing these products at the markets and through our social media
channels throughout the summer. It has been exciting for Fanshawe to receive support
from our partner municipalities and economic development organizations."