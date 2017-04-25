THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Innovative research initiative to promote the introduction of new food products at the Horton Farmers' Market in St. Thomas and the Waterford Farmers' Market.

London, Ontario - Farm Credit Canada and Fanshawe College have come together to rethink the development and introduction of new local food products.

Beginning in June 2017, Fanshawe will establish Fanshawe Farm Market booths at two farm markets in southwestern Ontario: the Horton Farmers' Market in St. Thomas and the Waterford Farmers' Market in Norfolk County. The project will involve close collaboration between farmers in the region and Fanshawe faculty and students in the Agri-Business Management program, which is offered at the Simcoe/Norfolk Regional Campus.

The Fanshawe Farm Market booths will provide students the opportunity to introduce new products that farmers or other food-focussed businesses would like to bring to market and also gather feedback and ideas direct from customers on-site. Through this research, students will utilize skills acquired in the Agri-Business Management program, including sales and relationship management, monitoring food safety and traceability and social media marketing. Along with highlighting new local food products and providing market research to producers, the main goal is to support agri-food innovation in southwestern Ontario.

Farm Credit Canada has provided financial support to launch the project and establish the booths. Additionally, contributions have come forward from local community sources, including the City of St. Thomas, St. Thomas Economic Development Corporation, Elgin County and Norfolk County.

"We are very grateful for the support of Farm Credit Canada to help us introduce our Fanshawe Farm Market booths this summer in St. Thomas and Waterford," comments Donna Gates, chair of the Simcoe/Norfolk Regional Campus. "A number of farmers and food processors have come forward with new products for us to showcase. We look forward to introducing these products at the markets and through our social media channels throughout the summer. It has been exciting for Fanshawe to receive support from our partner municipalities and economic development organizations."