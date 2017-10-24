October 24, 2017, Dutton Dunwich – An "eye-catching" statement of the anger felt by Dutton Dunwich citizens, will be floating in the skies over this quiet rural village, on Wednesday October 25th.

On October 25th, from 6-9 p.m., the Chicago-based wind company Invenergy, together with their hired Stantec consultants, will be holding their final, mandatory public meeting at the Dutton Community Centre, 1 Scotland St, Dutton. It is anticipated that a large number of the 84% of opposing Dutton Dunwich citizens, will also be there, demonstrating outside the Community Centre, and expressing their concerns to the company representatives inside the hall.

Draft Renewable Energy Approval documents have been made public, describing how Invenergy plans to construct and operate the Strong Breeze Wind Power Project in Dutton Dunwich; this despite the fact that citizen opposition has been overwhelming, and despite the fact that the Dutton Dunwich Municipal Council has opposed this project at every stage of the process. Because of Liberal provincial government regulations, which have removed local decision-making regarding the building of Wind Power Plants, Invenergy is able to push forward with plans for this 57.5 MW – 20 wind turbine project in the face of community opposition. It is expected that the documents will be submitted to the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change this fall, and if approval is received, construction would begin in Dutton Dunwich in 2018.

Special guests invited to the demonstration to witness the community division that government Green Energy policies have created, are: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier Kathleen Wynne, Deputy Premier Deb Matthews, local MP Karen Vecchio, and local MPP Jeff Yurek.

Since 2012, citizen opposition has been formalized through a community group called Dutton Dunwich Opponents of Wind Turbines, or DDOWT.

For more information contact DDOWT spokespersons:

Dave Congdon, 519-860-5806 or Jamie Littlejohn, 519-619-4548

