Wednesday, December 27, 2017 Light Snowshower
Extreme Cold Warning Port Stanley

Port Stanley News RSS Feed News Extreme Cold Warning for Elgin County

News

Environment Canada

4:58 AM EST Wednesday 27 December 2017 - Extreme Cold Warning in effect from Rodney to Shedden for Western Elgin County, and from St. Thomas to Aylmer for Eastern Elgin County.

A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

A cold airmass is producing early morning low temperatures between minus 16 and 21 degrees. Combined with a light west wind these cold temperatures are producing wind chill values in the minus 25 to 30 range. The exceptions will be the areas near the lake shore with temperatures slightly warmer there.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

Check on older family, friends and neighbours.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.cpio-tempetes-ospc-storms.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.


Last Updated: Wednesday, 27 December 2017 07:55:48 AM EST

