THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Guelph, ON – The Western Ontario Wardens' Caucus is pleased to announce the hiring of Kate Burns Gallagher as the new Executive Director of Economic Development for Western Ontario.

The new Executive Director will be implementing the actions outlined in the Economic Development Strategic Plan developed in 2017. The plan underlines the region's commitment to working together and speaking with one unified voice on critical economic issues in southwestern Ontario, including workforce planning, infrastructure investment, sector strategies, marketing and promotion.

Kate has been an active member of the economic development industry for over ten years. She has developed lasting and meaningful relationships within the industry and has been an innovator in developing new programs for today's economy. Burns Gallagher worked diligently with planners and Ministry representatives to develop the first County level Community Improvement Plan of its kind in Ontario. She also developed the internationally recognized program Savour Elgin in 2010. She has been a go-to-resource for multiple communities throughout Canada looking to develop Ambassador Programs. Kate has her BA in Communications from Wilfrid Laurier University and a Post Graduate in Public Relations and Corporate Communications from Fanshawe College.

We are excited to launch the regional economic development program. From Essex to Simcoe, we all have similar economic concerns and we look forward to working collaboratively to address our workforce, technology and infrastructure challenges,” said George Bridge, Chair of the Western Ontario Wardens` Caucus Economic Development Committee.

Executive Director Burns Gallagher will be guided in her work by the Economic Development Subcommittee of the WOWC. The 2018 appointments to the Committee were made at the WOWC Annual General Meeting on January 19th, including: George Bridge (Chair), David Marr, Randy Hope, Tom Bain, Mitch Twolan, Dennis Lever, and Alan Barfoot.

The Western Ontario Warden's Caucus (WOWC) is a not-for-profit organization representing 15 upper and single tier municipalities in Southwestern Ontario, representing more than 3 million residents. The WOWC aims to enhance the prosperity and overall wellbeing of rural and small urban communities across the region. Caucus members work collectively to influence federal and provincial legislation and programs through advocacy, research and analysis and education. For more information, visit www.wowc.ca.