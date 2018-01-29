THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Guelph, ON – The Western Ontario Wardens' Caucus is pleased to announce the hiring
of Kate Burns Gallagher as the new Executive Director of Economic Development for
Western Ontario.
The new Executive Director will be implementing the actions outlined in the Economic
Development Strategic Plan developed in 2017. The plan underlines the region's commitment
to working together and speaking with one unified voice on critical economic issues
in southwestern Ontario, including workforce planning, infrastructure investment,
sector strategies, marketing and promotion.
Kate has been an active member of the economic development industry for over ten
years. She has developed lasting and meaningful relationships within the industry
and has been an innovator in developing new programs for today's economy. Burns
Gallagher worked diligently with planners and Ministry representatives to develop
the first County level Community Improvement Plan of its kind in Ontario. She also
developed the internationally recognized program Savour Elgin in 2010. She has been
a go-to-resource for multiple communities throughout Canada looking to develop Ambassador
Programs. Kate has her BA in Communications from Wilfrid Laurier University and
a Post Graduate in Public Relations and Corporate Communications from Fanshawe College.
We are excited to launch the regional economic development program. From Essex to
Simcoe, we all have similar economic concerns and we look forward to working collaboratively
to address our workforce, technology and infrastructure challenges,” said George
Bridge, Chair of the Western Ontario Wardens` Caucus Economic Development Committee.
Executive Director Burns Gallagher will be guided in her work by the Economic Development
Subcommittee of the WOWC. The 2018 appointments to the Committee were made at the
WOWC Annual General Meeting on January 19th, including: George Bridge (Chair), David
Marr, Randy Hope, Tom Bain, Mitch Twolan, Dennis Lever, and Alan Barfoot.
The Western Ontario Warden's Caucus (WOWC) is a not-for-profit organization representing
15 upper and single tier municipalities in Southwestern Ontario, representing more
than 3 million residents. The WOWC aims to enhance the prosperity and overall wellbeing
of rural and small urban communities across the region. Caucus members work collectively
to influence federal and provincial legislation and programs through advocacy, research
and analysis and education. For more information, visit www.wowc.ca.