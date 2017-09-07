THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry laid 12 charges in a one-day enforcement blitz on the waters of Lake Erie and Rondeau Bay, Ontario.

On August 17, conservation officers from the Southern Marine and Aylmer Enforcement Units checked 18 anglers from Quebec and Ontario for compliance with the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act, Ontario Fishery Regulations and public safety laws.

Charges were laid for:

fishing without a licence

fishing with artificial light to attract fish

over-limits of crappie and largemouth bass

using a spear for the purpose of fishing

Officers also laid charges and issued warnings for safety infractions under the Small Vessel Regulations Act and seized a small pleasure craft, fishing equipment and over 100 fish.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNR TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).