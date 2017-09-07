THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Select a Viewing Option
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry laid 12 charges in a one-day enforcement
blitz on the waters of Lake Erie and Rondeau Bay, Ontario.
On August 17, conservation officers from the Southern Marine and Aylmer Enforcement
Units checked 18 anglers from Quebec and Ontario for compliance with the Fish and
Wildlife Conservation Act, Ontario Fishery Regulations and public safety laws.
Charges were laid for:
Officers also laid charges and issued warnings for safety infractions under the
Small Vessel Regulations Act and seized a small pleasure craft, fishing equipment
and over 100 fish.
To report a natural resources violation, call the MNR TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667
toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business
hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
