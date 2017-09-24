St. Thomas, Ontario, September 23, 2017 - The Health Unit is sending out a Heat
Warning because Environment and Climate Change Canada is predicting hot weather
between September 24th and 25th. When it is really hot outside, your body may not
be able to cool properly. This can lead to heat exhaustion or even heat stroke which
can be deadly.
The Health Unit is sending out this heat warning because the weather forecast calls
for the following conditions two (2) days or more in a row:
- A daytime high temperature that is at or above 31 degrees Celsius with forecasted
humidity levels that make it feel more like 40 degrees Celsius
Symptoms of heat related illness may include: rapid breathing, dizziness or fainting,
vomiting, rapid heartbeat and extreme thirst. Your body may make less urine and
your urine may be darker in colour.
If you or anyone you take care of has these symptoms, please move to a shaded or
air conditioned area, drink plenty of fluids, and rest. Seek medical care if symptoms
don’t go away.
Heat strokes are considered a medical emergency. Call 911 or your local emergency
number immediately if you or someone you care for has a high body temperature, is
unconscious, confused or has stopped sweating.
Friends, family and neighbours should check on those who may need help keeping cool
or taking other preventative actions.
For more information about on heat related illness visit www.elginhealth.on.ca.
Quick Facts
Ways to Prevent Heat Related Illness:
- Drink plenty of fluids, especially water;
- Never leave anyone or pets in a parked car;
- Seek cooler or air conditioned spaces such as shopping malls, arenas or any other
public area;
- If you are taking medications or have a health condition, ask your health care provider
or pharmacist if it increases your health risk in the heat and follow their recommendations;
- Check on elderly family members and neighbours daily to make sure they are keeping
cool;
- Wear lightweight, loose fitting clothing.