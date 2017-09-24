background0
Heat Warning Port Stanley
Port Stanley News
Elgin St. Thomas Public Health Issues Heat Alert (September 24-25)

News

Elgin St. Thomas Public Health
Elgin St Thomas Public Health Issues Heat Alert September 2425

St. Thomas, Ontario, September 23, 2017 - The Health Unit is sending out a Heat Warning because Environment and Climate Change Canada is predicting hot weather between September 24th and 25th. When it is really hot outside, your body may not be able to cool properly. This can lead to heat exhaustion or even heat stroke which can be deadly.

The Health Unit is sending out this heat warning because the weather forecast calls for the following conditions two (2) days or more in a row:

  • A daytime high temperature that is at or above 31 degrees Celsius with forecasted humidity levels that make it feel more like 40 degrees Celsius

Symptoms of heat related illness may include: rapid breathing, dizziness or fainting, vomiting, rapid heartbeat and extreme thirst. Your body may make less urine and your urine may be darker in colour.

If you or anyone you take care of has these symptoms, please move to a shaded or air conditioned area, drink plenty of fluids, and rest. Seek medical care if symptoms don’t go away.

Heat strokes are considered a medical emergency. Call 911 or your local emergency number immediately if you or someone you care for has a high body temperature, is unconscious, confused or has stopped sweating.

Friends, family and neighbours should check on those who may need help keeping cool or taking other preventative actions.

For more information about on heat related illness visit www.elginhealth.on.ca.

Quick Facts

Ways to Prevent Heat Related Illness:

  • Drink plenty of fluids, especially water;
  • Never leave anyone or pets in a parked car;
  • Seek cooler or air conditioned spaces such as shopping malls, arenas or any other public area;
  • If you are taking medications or have a health condition, ask your health care provider or pharmacist if it increases your health risk in the heat and follow their recommendations;
  • Check on elderly family members and neighbours daily to make sure they are keeping cool;
  • Wear lightweight, loose fitting clothing.

Last Updated: Sunday, 24 September 2017 08:15:58 AM EST

