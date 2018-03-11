Update - Elgin OPP Search For Missing Man

OPP Underwater Search And Recovery Unit Recover Body From Lake Erie

Elgin County, ON - Just after 6:15 p.m. on March 10th, 2018 OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) members located the body of the male who had gone missing last evening around 5:46 p.m. in the waters of Lake Erie just east of the lighthouse in Port Stanley.

Police are in the process of positively identifying the male.

No foul play is suspected.

Release of the deceased name is pending identification of the male and subsequent notification of next of kin.

Elgin OPP Search For Missing Man

Elgin County, ON - Elgin County OPP members are currently engaged in the search for a male that entered the waters of Lake Erie off the main pier in Port Stanley yesterday March 9th, 2018 at approximately 5:46 p.m. The male was last seen in the water approximately 30m east of the lighthouse on the main pier. OPP, Central Elgin Fire and the Coast Guard searched for the male until 11pm with negative results. Police have continued their search this morning. OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, and Elgin OPP Crime Unit have been called in to assist.

At this time police have not identified the male who is described as a white male in his 30's approximately 6' -6'2" . Brown Curly hair with light facial hair. Police found the following articles of clothing at the scene, a maroon/red hoodie, camouflage pants, red socks with rubber grippers on the bottom and brown shoes with white bottom (laces had been removed).

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the male is ask to call OPP Dispatch at 1-888-310-1122.

