With the Railway City Big Top tent no longer available for use, the St. Thomas & District Chamber of Commerce has taken steps to ensure the October 11 'Meet the Makers' event will take place as planned.

Elgin Mall has come to our rescue! Vacant department store space at the 417 Wellington Street location is being made available to the Chamber and Meet the Makers will relocate. As previously planned, this large exhibition by over 50 local 'Makers' in manufacturing, agriculture, services and the arts community will be open to the public on Wednesday October 11 from 12 noon to 7 p.m. The event remains completely free of charge and open to everyone, with a special emphasis on students as a means to showcase local products, technology and career opportunities.

Chamber President & C.E.O. Bob Hammersley is excited and enthusiastic over the change, and especially the community-focused spirit of Elgin Mall's new owners. "We considered a few options to relocate and happily connected with Elgin Mall owner Jay Burstein. Jay made us an offer to move the event – an offer that was too good to pass-up!"

The Elgin Mall location assures everyone involved that weather will not be a factor, and our exhibitors will all benefit from locating in a space that was designed with lighting and climate control that easily allows any of our exhibitors to showcase products that are big and small.

Meet the Makers will be a local show like no other. For the first time in the Chamber's history, we will be able to see a large number of local industries showcase their technology and products. St. Thomas' largest employers, Formet Industries and Presstran Industries will be alongside other 'Makers' such as IGPC Ethanol, Sakellis Foods, Unimotor and Forest City Castings, as well as makers from the regional arts community.

Over the next week, staff from the Chamber and Elgin Mall will be working together to confirm our new site plan and every aspect of the event. Meet the Makers is a community service presentation of the St. Thomas & District Chamber of Commerce, sponsored by RBC – Royal Bank of Canada and LEPC – the Local Employment Planning Council.