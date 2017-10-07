Elgin County Museum Celebrates Expo's 50th with High Tea and Dancing

Saturday, October 28, 2017, 1-4 pm; tea at 2 pm; dancing at 3 pm.

In connection with its current exhibit Relive Expo67 the Elgin County Museum will host a National Day, similar to those held for participating countries at Expo67. Community groups representing Germany, England and Colombia will share their treasures and traditions.

The German Canadian Club of Aylmer - Saxonia Hall will share their Transylvanian culture at the museum by performing traditional German folk dances in costume. Visitors will also enjoy a traditional British high tea with tea and light snacks.

Other cultural groups have loaned collections of artifacts from various countries representing traditional art, textiles, music and national symbols.

The museum's exhibit illustrates the area's Centennial celebrations from 1967 with images of local pageants, performances, projects and events from that year. School kids could help plant a tree, perform in the school pageant and visit Expo67 with the class. Over 50 million people visited the world's fair in Montreal where pavilions from 60 nations joined others from industry and community organizations. This part of the exhibition is composed of over 80 photographs along with a series of short films, created by Juan Bello at Triana Media, that capture the colour and excitement of the fair.

One highlight is a twenty-minute documentary that follows the Central Elgin Collegiate Institute band on their way to perform at Expo. Period footage, shot by one of the members, provides instant access into a whole world of architectural design, massive sculptures and innovative people moving, involving everything from monorails to hovercraft.

Join us for music, dancing and have a cup of tea!