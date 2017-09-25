Elgin County Museum Celebrates Culture Days

Saturday, September 30, 2017, 1-4 pm

If you were a child in 1967 you couldn't miss Canada's Centennial celebrations. You could help plant a tree, perform in the school pageant and, if you were lucky, go on a class trip to expo67.

You might have visited the Confederation Caravan, carried by a fleet of eight tractor trailers, or boarded the Confederation Train in a nearby city. Both carried the whole history of Canada complete with artifacts and animatronics. You would have received a Centennial coin, your class photo came in a special frame that year, and even the dimes, nickels, and pennies in your pocket marked the occasion with a mackerel, a hare, and a dove.

1967 has come back to life at the Elgin County Museum where a new show, recently opened - Relive Expo - recreates the many pageants, performances, projects and events of that jam-packed year. Photos from the Elgin County Archives Times-Journal Collection show women in long dresses and men everywhere sporting beards. Every community had its own July 1st parade. Official projects included two new municipal halls, a library, the Aylmer bathhouse and the St. Thomas band shell.

The exhibition's main feature, however, is expo67. The year long world's fair in Montreal was a magnet for Canadians and visitors the world over. 50 million people came to see 90 pavilions from the nations of the world, industry and community organizations.

The exhibit captures the immense spectacle that was expo67 through over 80 photographs. In addition, a series of short films, created by Juan Bello at Triana Media, incorporate archival material in a way that captures the colour and excitement of the fair.

One highlight is a twenty-minute documentary that follows the Central Elgin Collegiate Institute band on their way to perform at Expo. Period footage, shot by one of the members, provides instant access into a whole new world of architectural designs, massive sculptures and innovative people moving, involving everything from monorails to hovercraft.

Each month the museum will host a National Day, similar to those held for each of the participating countries at Expo. Many of the diverse cultures that now make up Elgin-St. Thomas will bring their dance, food, costume and treasures to display for visitors. The first marks the official opening on September 30th during Culture Days.

If you went in 1967, come and Relive Expo; if you didn't, here's your chance to see it for the first time.